Sylvester Stallone Teases ‘Rambo 5’ To Movie Fans Via Instagram

The 72-year-old actor apparently isn’t too old to put the red bandanna on one more time.

It has been approximately a decade since movie audiences heard from John Rambo, one of Sylvester Stallone’s flagship characters. Today, Stallone is teasing audiences that the iconic war hero may be returning to the big screen for another bloody outing, according to Comic Book.

Earlier, Stallone updated his official Instagram account with a highly stylized picture of a familiar shape donning the recognizable red bandanna with the words “… SAVAGE RISING!… soon.”

Previously, Stallone had stated prospects of another Rambo movie were unlikely, but it now appears there may well be some hope on the horizon for fans of the Rambo franchise.

The last official film in the franchise was directed by Stallone himself and released in 2008, simply titled Rambo. The film was based off a script written by Sylvester Stallone and Art Monterastelli.

The first film in the Rambo franchise actually didn’t feature the character’s name in the movie’s title. Officially titled First Blood, it was released in October of 1982 and went on to spawn three sequels. The second in the series is when the protagonist’s name became titular, in the 1985 movie Rambo: First Blood Part II.

The third in the series dropped the First Blood title altogether and was just called Rambo III, sparking confusion and numerous debates that span decades over the actual titles of movies in the Rambo franchise.

The fifth Rambo movie has no official release date, though it is reportedly aiming for a release in the Fall of 2019.

Prior to First Blood, Sylvester Stallone gained notoriety in the Academy Award-winning Rocky series, which began in 1976. Rocky spawned five sequels and a companion piece titled Creed which was released in 2015.

Stallone is also famous for launching The Expendables movie franchise, spawning two sequels and starring a huge cast of action heroes, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, and Jason Statham, among numerous others.

Stallone has been nominated for two Academy Awards for Rocky. In 1977 the Academy gave Stallone recognition for the Best Original Screenplay and Best Actor categories, though he did not win either award. He received his third nomination, once again for acting, in 2016 for reprising the role of Rocky Balboa in Creed.

Rocky has been inducted to the National Film Registry. The movie also has props on display in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C.

Sylvester Stallone has been married three times and is currently married to American model and business owner Jennifer Flavin. His net worth is estimated at around $400 million.