Mark Hamill Tweeted Some Advice He Gave To Young Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold tweeted back, saying that "under normal circumstances," Hamill may have had a point.

Mark Hamill recently revealed to his fans via Twitter that he doesn’t always have the correct answer to all of life’s big questions, and that he has been known to give bad advice, especially in the past. His social media post reminisced about advice he once gave to a young Arnold Schwarzenegger, back before Arnold was a big name in Hollywood, reports Movie Web.

This big reveal happened after several Star Wars fans pitched the idea for a t-shirt reading, “What would Mark Hamill say?” Hamill, who is known to give frequent advice to fans who ask probing questions of him via social media, chose to respond to the idea of such a t-shirt with a rehash, pointing out that he does not know everything. Apparently, Hamill once told Arnold Schwarzenegger to ditch the accent and change his name.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger asked me for advice when he was just starting out. I told him to lose his accent for a wider range of roles & to change his last name since no one could pronounce it. He did the opposite & became one of the biggest stars ever.”

Widely known for his accent, Arnold Schwarzenegger not only went on to be one of the biggest actors in the world, he was elected the 38th Governor of California on November 17, 2003. Arnold, now 71 years-old, remained Governor of California until January 3, 2011. Catching wind of Mark Hamill’s tweet, Arnold responded. According to Arnold, Hamill had a good point back then. However, as Arnold Schwarzenegger pointed out, he’s never been one to play by the rules.

Your advice was absolutely correct under any normal circumstances, and those were the rules back then. I just happen to be a rule-breaker. https://t.co/d4UZ0DCWxi — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 11, 2018

These two men are both movie stars from gigantic franchises, but that is not the only thing they have in common. Hamill and Schwarzenegger have both been utilizing their Twitter accounts and other forms of social media to troll the current Untied States President, Donald Trump. Most recently Mark Hamill joked about Trump’s idea for a Space Force, saying the name is certainly not a real title for Star Wars 9, then stating the Space Force is just another lie told by the president, cites Pop Sugar.

Meanwhile, Arnold has not addressed the Space Force topic yet. He has, however, taken aim at Trump in numerous ways, calling Mr. Trump a “fake conservative.” More on a portion of the ongoing Arnold Schwarzenegger versus Trump squabble can be found at the New York Post.

Mark Hamill and many of Arnold’s fans are glad that the Terminator actor and former California governor did not take the advice of the actor most famous for his role as Luke Skywalker.