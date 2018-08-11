Pete Davidson Reveals Which ‘Top 5’ Songs From Fiancée Ariana Grande’s Upcoming Album He Likes Best

According to Pete Davidson, every song on the album is "sick."

Ariana Grande is gearing up for the debut of her fourth studio album, Sweetener, which will be released this month and apparently, so is her fiancé Pete Davidson. In a new video posted on her Instagram, Davidson named his “top 5” favorite tracks from the album, per People.

Nothing says a good time like driving around with your loved one while getting him to reveal which five songs he likes best on your upcoming album. At least this is the case for Grande, 25, who shared a video of Davidson, 24, via her Instagram on Saturday, listing his “top 5” favorite songs.

“My top 5?” the Saturday Night Live star asked. “‘God Is a Woman’ because that sh*t f**ks hard. Seriously, that sh*t bangs. That slaps hard,” he began.

Fans can hear the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer laughing off-camera as Davidson continues.

“My song which is called ‘Pete’ which is pretty sick. Cause that’s me. And then I’ll go ‘R.E.M.’ And then I would go ‘Sweetener’ because it’s just very happy and very fun. And ‘Better Off’ because it’s sick.”

However, according to Davidson, all the tracks on Sweetener are “sick.”

Grande also took to her Twitter on Saturday as well and revealed that she had just “held the physical copy” of her album in her hands “for the first time.”

no i’m screaming. hi also i jus held the physical copy for the first time. https://t.co/5D4YQenf42 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 11, 2018

Grande has been tweeting her excitement over Sweetener the entire week and on Thursday, the “Into You” singer decided to tweet her fans a 10-second taste of her song “R.E.M.” which contains the scrapped song “Wake Up” by Beyoncé.

It’s not surprising that one of the tracks Davidson listed as his “top 5” is the song Grande dedicated to him. Although he referred to the song as “Pete,” Grande recently decided to change the name of the song to include her fiancé’s last name, making it “Pete Davidson”.

Her last-minute decision to do so did not go unnoticed by her fans and one of them even questioned her about why she did it on Twitter, to which the “Break Free” singer had the perfect response.

i like the way it looks

i love his name and i love him

music lasts forever. it’ll outlive any tattoo, any memory, any anything, even myself so i want my love for him and how i feel to be a part of that — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 30, 2018

Many fans were critical of Grande’s decision to keep “Pete Davidson” on the album to begin with as they didn’t think it was a good idea since the couple hasn’t been together for that long. As the album’s release date came closer, those same fans doubled down on their efforts to try to persuade Grande to chuck the track altogether, but she was not having any of it.

Fans all over the world will be able to listen to Grande’s fourth studio album Sweetener when it’s released on August 17.