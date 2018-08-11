Christy Carlson Romano Will Be In Live-Action ‘Kim Possible’ Movie

The lead in the original cartoon Kim Possible will also be in the live action remake! Christy Carlson Romano announced that she’ll be playing a role in the live action movie, according to People. The film will be based on the cartoon about a teenage girl who is also a spy.

“I can’t say too much about my involvement yet, but I’m very excited to help usher in the strong, empowered female character I helped bring to life, to a new generation,” Romano told People exclusively. “And I’m equally thrilled to see what the original fans think!”

Romano tweeted a teaser of her announcement the day before saying, “Super excited about my @DisneyD23 event on the @DisneyStudios lot tomorrow morning!” With a gif of Elaine from Seinfeld waving her arms around.

Romano has kept it mum as to what role she’ll play. However, we do know that the main role will be taken over by Sadie Stanley, and The Goldberg‘s Sean Giambrone will star as Kim Possible’s best friend. Kim’s mom will be played by How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan. Also, Patton Oswalt is signed on to play the villain Professor Demento, who he played originally in the cartoon series, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Oswalt also confirmed the news on his twitter, retweeting Disney’s D23 tweet announcing the cast. He captioned it with saying, “Yep! Can’t wait for you guys to see this!”

The film plans to air on the Disney Channel as part of their Disney Channel Original movies next year. The cartoon’s original executive producers Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley are signed on for the movie and will be writing it with Josh Cagan. McCorkle and Schooley shared a picture of Stanley donning the infamous Kim Possible attire at the Big Hero 6 panel at the San Diego Comic-Conc Con this year, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Romano has starred in various Disney Channel related shows like Even Stevens and a role in their original movie Cadet Kelly. She will also be voicing over a young bot-fighter in an upcoming episode of Disney Channel’s animated series Big Hero 6: The Series.

Oswalt is a critically acclaimed stand up comedian with several specials on Netflix.

No exact date is set for the release of the Kim Possible live action but it is currently in production and plans on being released next year.