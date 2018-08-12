Donald Trump Calls Omarosa A ‘Low Life’ Ahead Of Release Of Tell-All Book, ‘Unhinged’

After the 2016 presidential election, in an interview with the Independent Journal Review, Omarosa Manigault-Newman said that the Trump had a long memory and that his team was keeping a list of their enemies.

Little did she know that she would become a likely candidate for that list after losing her position at The White House. USA Today reports that Donald Trump has called his former Director of African American Outreach, a “low life.”

At a biker’s rally in Bedminster, New Jersey, the president was asked whether he felt betrayed by Omarosa ahead of the release of her new tell-all book, Unhinged: An Insider Account of the Trump White House.

“Lowlife,” Trump said.

“She’s a lowlife.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Omarosa makes some damning claims about President Trump in the book. She says that Trump used racial slurs like the “N-word” during tapings of his reality show The Apprentice and that there are tapes of him saying it. She tempers the claim by stating that she hadn’t heard the tapes themselves but that she learned about the recordings from more than one of her contacts.

Omarosa also alleges that Trump used racially insensitive language to refer to Kellyanne Conway’s half-Filipino husband, George Conway.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the strange allegations in Unhinged.

Reporter: "Do you feel betrayed by Omarosa?" President Trump: "Lowlife. She's a lowlife." pic.twitter.com/UeRgHSdYGJ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 11, 2018

A previous Inquisitr article also notes that Omarosa has claimed that Donald Trump eats paper. She says that she saw the Commander-in-Chief eat a piece of paper after a meeting with his then personal attorney, Michael Cohen. She suggests that it might have been part of a secret document because of the meeting with Cohen.

The Washington Post reports that a White House source confirmed that the former Apprentice contestant walked in on the meeting and that she was told off for it.

According to the Post, an excerpt from Unhinged also claims that Lara Trump, the President’s daughter-in-law, and adviser offered Omarosa a job after she was fired from The White House. The salary for the job was reportedly lucrative but she would have had to sign a non-disclosure agreement. The Trump campaign has not commented on the story.

But CNN reports that The White House has called Omarosa a “disgruntled former employee” who is trying to make a buck off of fake stories.

“Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous, this book is riddled with lies and false accusations,” Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement, as reported by CNN.

Unhinged: An Insider Account of the Trump White House by Omarosa Manigault-Newman goes on sale on August 14.