Erika Christensen’s Husband, Cole Maness, Delivers Couple’s Second Daughter In Unexpected Home Birth

Christensen didn't realize her baby girl "would come so quickly" and didn't get in touch with her doctor until it was "too late".

Erika Christensen and her husband Cole Maness are officially the proud parents to their second daughter, Polly. The Parenthood star’s husband delivered their baby girl in an unexpected home birth on Friday, as reported by ET.

In May, Christensen, 35, announced that she and Maness were expecting their second child together. The couple already has one child together, a two-year-old daughter named Shane.

On Friday morning, Christensen unexpectedly went into labor and as she didn’t realize Polly “would come so quickly,” she didn’t call her doctor until it was “far too late”, leading Maness to immediately spring into action and deliver their daughter all on his own.

The proud mother shared the incredible story of Polly’s birth on her Instagram along with a beaming photo of herself sitting on her bed with her newborn as Maness rested his head on her shoulder.

“It happened! It happened this morning. And it will go down in family history because babygirl’s own, incredible Dad delivered her all by himself. My fault entirely as I didn’t know she would come so quickly and didn’t call the doc until far too late. He came straight over and arrived about one minute after she joined us in the world. Haha! My Mom too,” she wrote.

The Six Degrees actress went on to write that it was her mother who captured the photo shortly before 9:30 in the morning and concluded her story by writing, “Meet Ms. Polly. She’s chubby-cheeked and rosy and so beautiful”.

In June, Christensen accidentally let it slip that she and Maness were having another girl during an interview with Us Weekly, when she referred to her unborn child as “her”.

“Hopefully, the little one will learn a lot from her sister,” she said.

The Flightplan actress also shared that Shane was aware that she was going to have a sibling. “My mom got [Shane] a T-shirt that says ‘big sister.’ So she seems to grasp that there’s a baby in there, and she’s going to be a big sister. And she’s given the belly some kisses and stuff.”

This past Mother’s Day, Christensen shared an intimate photo of herself breastfeeding Shane and praised her for “helping me learn how to be a mama” while honoring her own mother at the same time.

“Today I definitely focused on my gratitude for my mom, who did and does so much to teach me not THAT the seemingly impossible is possible, but HOW. She taught me to break the mountain down into step after step. I hope I can teach the same invaluable lesson. And now a moment of gratitude to my girl for swooping in and bringing her infectious joy and curiosity into our family, and for helping me learn how to be a mama.”

Congrats to the proud parents!