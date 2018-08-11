Shields talked about the couple's ups and downs on a podcast.

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel’s boyfriend Dennis Shields indicated in an interview recently that the two were still together. Shields, who died yesterday of an alleged drug overdose recorded an interview last week that mentioned his relationship with the RHONY star.

RadarOnline says that Shields, a New York businessman, gave an interview to Mitchell Chadrow of the Listen Up Show and talked about the rocky road of their relationship. Shields told Chadrow that the two were still together in July.

“About four weeks ago we were still together.”

He joked that to find out about his relationship with Frankel he checks Google.

“I was looking at something on the internet and then all of a sudden I Google her or me and she said, ‘What are you doing?’ And I said, ‘I’m just checking to see how our relationship is doing.’ ”

Shields said that he met Bethenny Frankel while the two were still in college. He explained that initially, she was the friend of Shields’ now ex-wife.

“My ex-wife and her were friends in high school. We remained friends the whole time that I was married…nothing but friends, and then after…I got separated, Bethenny and I started dating and we have been together on and off now for I think it’s almost four years. That’s what she told me.”

"Bethenny and her daughter Bryn love Dennis and his family and they have been a support system during her negative divorce and a positive influence in Bryn’s life,” a source previously told PEOPLE. ???????????? #RHONY https://t.co/l1TXxvPsTC — Face Reality (@FaceReality16) August 10, 2018

Shields said he was really fond of Frankel, but they break things off a lot.

“[Bethenny is a] great mother, a great person. She’s really, really smart. She’s terrific in every way. But we do break up a lot.”

RHONY cast member Sonja Morgan said, as reported by The Inquisitr, that despite their break-ups, Bethenny was very fond of Dennis.

“This is heartbreaking. I spoke to Bethenny yesterday to say I was going to Coast Rica, in case she wanted to come and get away. She’s been working so much.”

Morgan added that Dennis Shields and Frankel’s daughter Bryn were also close.

“Dennis is her rock. Dennis was important to her, and her daughter. Another tragedy in her life. I’m so sad for her. This saddens me to no end because it seems to be never-ending for her. My heart goes out to Dennis’ ex-wife and children.”

Bethenny Frankel concurred that her relationship with Shields was not conventional, and what the two had most in common was business.

“I’ve been with someone on and off for years,” she said. “It’s like a partnership where if we’re not being teammates and it’s not working and one man is down, then the other man is down. We’re trying to really kind of be good partners and be good teammates and I think relationships oddly are — and this sounds cold — but a little bit like business.”