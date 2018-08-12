Kim Kardashian Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In High Cut Skirt, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

The actress dazzled in a sheer bodysuit and super short Versace skirt.

Kim Kardashian recently posted a photo of herself to Instagram, and fans couldn’t help but notice that she suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction in the snapshot.

According to an August 11 report by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian posted a photo of herself sitting in the back of a car with her hands over her head. She captioned the picture, “Energy doesn’t lie so trust those vibes you’re getting.”

In the photograph, Kim is wearing a see through sheer bodysuit and a sparkly Versace skirt. As she sits in the back of the car, her skirt seems to have ridden up, revealing what is underneath.

Thankfully for Kim she was wearing a bodysuit, so there wasn’t a scandal for fans to dish about. In fact, the photo may have been deliberately posed to show off more skin, as Kardashian is known for posting very risque photos of herself on social media.

The photo was seemingly taken during a date night with her husband, Kanye West, back on July 28. Kim Kardashian also rocks her short bob in the photo, which she only sported for a few days before putting her long hair extensions back in. She’s also wearing bronzed makeup and reflective sunglasses to complete the look.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian partied the night away on Thursday as she and her sisters united for Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party. The family, along with their famous friends, seemingly had a ton of fun at the bash.

The next day, Kardashian revealed that she had gotten up later than usual and headed to the gym, even though she was carrying a hangover from the night before with her.

“Ok guys, so I am in the gym and I am hungover,” and it’s an 8:30 workout, which is a little later than my usual but I figured I gotta get in. There’s no excuses, the gym does not care that I was drunk last night or drunk this morning. The gym does not care,” Kim Kardashian stated via her Instagram story.

“I feel good about myself when I’m in shape, so I gotta continue and not let anything get in my way,” Kim said in another video as her trainer was heard in the background yelling, “Kill it.”

Kim Kardashian turned heads at the party by wearing a pink cut out dress, which showed off her curves and her toned abs. The mini skirt also showed off her legs, revealing that her gym sessions have been paying off.