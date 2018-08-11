Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s ‘High Spirits’ Date Night

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger went out on a casual date Friday evening according to People.

“They went on a church date,” a source told the publication.

After the services ended at Zoe Church this past Friday, the couple headed to Beauty & Essex for dinner. There they shared dishes like the Tomato Soup Dumplings, Thai Shrimp, Tuna Poke and Filet with their group of friends, according to the source.

“They were in high spirits,” the source said of the couple.

The two of them dressed very casually. Pratt, 39, wore a blue button-down top and a pair of dark jeans, and Schwarzenegger, 28, wore an over-sized jean jacket with a pair of black pants.

This is apparently not the first church date they’ve been on. People reported in July that the two of them went to a church service and had ice cream with Pratt’s son Jack. The two even snuck in a little kiss while grabbing ice cream.

Schwarzenegger is Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter, but they have not commented on the romance so far, and neither has Pratt or Schwarzenegger’s people.

According to People, they have been on multiple dates so far. The first time they were spotted out in public was at a Father’s Day picnic last month.

Apparently the set up was an inside job, too! Schwarzenegger’s mom helped push them together. “Maria helped set them up,” the source revealed to People, adding, “It’s still new.”

Pratt split from his wife, and mother of Jack, Anna Faris, August of last year. They were married in July 2009. Pratt opened up to Entertainment Weekly according to US Weekly in May about the divorce, saying how it’s not fun. “Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another,” Pratt explained.

This is the first big public relationship for Schwarzenegger. She is the oldest of Maria and Arnold’s kids. She also is an accomplished author and runs her own lifestyle blog on her website.

Pratt’s latest film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom may still be in some select theatres, it broke records worldwide back when it was released in May. He’ll also be reprising his role as Emmett Brickowksi in the The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part out next year.