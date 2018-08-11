Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck Divorce In Danger Of Being Dismissed

Although they’ve been separated for nearly three years, actors Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are in danger of having their divorce case dismissed.

According to an E! News report, the famous couple filed for divorce last year, but their case isn’t final. In fact, the entire divorce could be thrown out due to missing paperwork.

Garner officially petitioned for the divorce last year, and on Friday, she received her third notice about the missing paperwork. Neither Ganer nor Affleck appear to feel any great urgency to end their now over 13-year marriage. When they originally separated in 2015, they had been married for 10 years. The two share three children together — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

The couple’s divorce cannot be finalized until Garner sends Affleck a final declaration of disclosure and files paperwork declaring she sent the paperwork to Affleck. While Garner’s recent notice did not mention a deadline, in California, courts may dismiss cases if parties take no action for two years.

These two aren’t in a rush, but they also don’t plan to get back together. A source told E! they “are in a good place with the family and are taking careful steps to make sure everything is in order.”

Garner recently took her daughter Violet to Sweden as a last summertime hurrah before Violet starts middle school. According to a report from the Inquisitr, Garner and Violent got lost in a kayak and ended up having to call for a rescue.

The 13 Going On 30 actress shared the details of the scary moments on her Instagram account. Garner wrote, “On a pre-middle-school sneak away with my eldest…Did I get us lost in a kayak? Yes. Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I’m afraid so. Did we have to be rescued? Yup. #thesunsetwasabigupside #shenevercomplained #thankyoumattias#welovedyousweden.”

Ultimately, Mattias from the rental company Langholmen Kayak ended up successfully rescuing the mother-daughter duo, and they completed their trip and managed to get back to land safely with an exciting story to tell.

So far, Garner and Affleck appear to have things working well as co-parents for their three children, and they do not appear to be in any hurry to formalize their divorce. It does seem like they’ll eventually get around to completing everything, though, considering they don’t plan to get back together.