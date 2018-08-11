Kylie Jenner Calls Kourtney Kardashian ‘So Interesting To Look At’ Amid Kim Kardashian Feud

Kylie Jenner is seemingly chiming in on Kourtney Kardashian’s feud with sister Kim Kardashian.

Recently, Kourtney posted a photo of herself wearing the sparkling purple dress that she donned at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash on Thursday. In the comment section, Jenner revealed that she believed Kardashian was “so interesting to look at,” adding two red heart emojis.

According to an August 11 report by People magazine, the comment comes after fans watched Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian get into a huge fight during the season premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

It all started when Kim was trying to schedule everyone in the family for a photo shoot for their Christmas card. Kourtney was being difficult with the scheduling, revealing that she wanted Kim to rearrange her own personal meetings in order to get Kourt out of the shoot by 4 p.m. to go home and spend time with her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

After a bit of bickering, Kim Kardashian lost her cool and told her older sister that nobody wanted her at the photo shoot anyway and that she was “the least interesting to look at” in the family.

Later, Kourtney called her sister Khloe Kardashian crying over the comments. The three sisters tried to talk it out, but it led to more fighting, and Kourtney telling her family that she was not going to be judged and criticized for having different priorities than them.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, during the episode, Kourtney Kardashian revealed to her fans via Twitter that re-watching the argument back on TV was giving her “chills,” later adding that “We all have own own priorities. Mine is being a mother.”

Kim Kardashian quickly responded to her sister’s comment, saying, “And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!”

“And I do,” Kourtney responded to Kim. “But I wasn’t wanting MORE work, I already felt spread thin. Being a good mother also has different meaning to each of us. You’re an amazing mother, I’m not taking that way from you.”

Rumors began to fly that there was some serious bad blood in the Kardashian family. Finally, Kim Kardashian spoke out, saying “Don’t ever get it twisted, me, Kourtney, and Khloe are GOOD! Always!!!! Never question that!”

This week the sisters proved just that as they all attended Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash and seemingly had a wonderful time together doing so. They even posed for a sister photo at the party.