Mark Consuelos Shares Photo Of Lookalike Son, Michael, on Instagram

The 'Riverdale' star congratulates his son on landing the role of young Hiram Lodge on the CW hit.

Mark Consuelos is one proud papa. The actor, who stars as Hiram Lodge on the CW hit Riverdale, is passing the torch to his son, Michael. The 21-year-old son of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa will play the teen version of his father’s character in an upcoming episode of the hit series. Mark Consuelos joined the CW’s spin on the Archie Comics series in season 2 as Hiram Lodge, the scheming father of Veronica Lodge.

Michael Consuelos, who is currently a junior at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts, previously did voice work in the kiddie cartoon Go Diego Go! in 2006 and 2007, but this will be the young actor’s first major TV role.

In celebration of his son’s official entry into the family acting business, Mark Consuelos posted a photo of himself standing side by side with his lookalike son to Instagram, calling Michael’s new acting job a “bucket list” moment. Consuelos also described his son as “the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Michael Consuelos will appear in a scene with KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart, who will play the younger versions of their parents, Fred Andrews and Alice Cooper, in a flashback Riverdale episode. The news of the flashback episode was first announced at Comic-Con earlier this year, but the actors playing the younger versions of the Riverdale parents were not all revealed. Michael Consuelos has the good looks of his 47-year-old dad, so this was a perfect casting coup for the CW.

You can see Mark Consuelos proudly posing with his lookalike son and fellow Riverdale star below.

TV Insider reports that the flashback Riverdale episode will be called “The Midnight Club,” and will be a mysterious take on the 1985 John Hughes teen film The Breakfast Club.

“We are going to learn about a really, really dark secret in Riverdale that the parents have been keeping since they were in high school,” Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguire-Saccasa told reporters at the TCA Summer Press Tour.

Mark Consuelos and several of his Riverdale co-stars recently teased their characters’ secrets pasts during a chat with Entertainment Weekly.

Luke Perry, who plays Fred Andrews on the show, teased, “There is something in the past for Fred and for a few of our parental characters that we’re going to get to, and I don’t necessarily want anybody to know about it. Everybody’s got their secrets, right?”

Riverdale returns for its third season on Wednesday, October 10 at 8/7 on the CW.