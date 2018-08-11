Taylor Lautner’s Sister Undergoes Second Heart Procedure

Taylor's sister Makena reportedly suffers from tachycardia.

There’s no greater bond than the bond between brother and sister and this rings true for Taylor Lautner and his sister Makena. The Twilight alum took to his Instagram on Friday to share a post of himself leaning over to plant a kiss on Makena’s forehead as she slept in her hospital bed at Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles after she had just successfully undergone her second heart procedure.

“2nd heart procedure is finally a MASSIVE success. Couldn’t possibly look up to this little/not so little girl any more. You are much braver than I.. Love you so,” Taylor captioned the photo

According to a recent report by Just Jared, Makena, 20, suffers from tachycardia, which is a heart condition that causes her heart rate to spike over 300 bpm. If left untreated, tachycardia can lead to heart failure, stroke or sudden cardiac arrest, which can result in death, as stated on the Mayo Clinic website.

Luckily, Makena’s stay at the hospital wasn’t prolonged as Taylor, 26, shared a video of Makena leaving the hospital writing, “And she’s free”.

Makena also took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself smiling in her hospital bed after her procedure was complete.

“2nd heart procedure was a huge success! It couldn’t have gone any better. God answered 3 years of prayers today more than any of us could have ever dreamt of,” she wrote.

Looking at both Taylor and Makena’s respective social media pages, one can easily see that the brother-sister duo have a lot of love for each other as they frequently post pictures together.

In July, Taylor posted a throwback photo to when he and Makena were little kids in honor of her 20th birthday.

Likewise, on Taylor’s birthday back in February, Makena shared a photo of her sitting on her big brother’s shoulders and called him her “best friend” as well as honoring him as the “best person” she has in her life that she can “look up to”.

Since the Twilight saga came to an end, Taylor has maintained a low profile. He’s taken on a few acting projects since then such as the 2015 Netflix western-comedy The Ridiculous 6, which saw him star alongside Adam Sandler. Taylor also joined the former Fox series Scream Queens in its second and final season as Dr. David Cassidy, starring alongside Emma Roberts, Lea Michele, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Taylor’s most recent role to date is playing the role of Dale on the BBC comedy, Cuckoo

However, for most fans, Taylor Lautner will always be known as his Twilight character, Jacob Black.