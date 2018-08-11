‘Queer Eye’ Creator David Collins Discusses Show’s Impact On Trump’s America

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “Queer Eye” creator David Collins discussed filming the Netflix reboot’s third season, and the show’s impact on Trump’s America, noting that, “When we lift each other up, life’s better.”

Discussing the show’s well-received revival, the 51-year-old creator and producer noted, “I feel humble every day to realize this little idea from 15 years ago is having a real impact right now. It means the world to me.”

While the first two seasons took place in Atlanta, Georgia, the Fab Five are taking their talents to Kansas City, Missouri, for the hit show’s third season. Collins, who grew up in the Midwest, explained that he decided to relocate the show simply because it “was the next step.”

“We looked at all kinds of cities along the way,” Collins added. “But we really realized that this is the heartland.”

Collins went on to claim that the types of conversations displayed in the series “wouldn’t have happened in New York City or Los Angeles,” adding that traveling to towns and cities in the South and Midwest allow the cast to encounter different points of view.

Noting the importance of the reboot’s timing, Collins also explained that, “The reason that the show is working again now is that it’s time for a healthier dialogue, a deeper dialogue.”

“The first show had its time,” he said, “and it did exactly what it was meant to do.”

When asked about the variable format of each individual episode, Collins added, “It’s about being flexible. What we are shooting right now is very different from anything we’ve done, and you never know what’s going to work. But why not try?”

Collins also commented that the show’s focus on red-state America helps to bring the country closer together in such a divisive time. Referring to the various situations that the Fab Five find themselves in, Collins said that the five experts always have “such strong, visceral and smart responses to what’s going on.”

Don Arnold / Getty Images

“The show has shown that we’re able to talk to one another and have these dialogues, even from different sides of the equation,” he continued. “We need to be able to have the dialogue. Ultimately, when we lift each other up, life’s better. And when we tear each other down, there’s consequences for that.”

“The divisiveness of the country,” Collins noted, “at the time that it is right now, it’s nice that the Fab Five are out there trying to do something that’s actually helping instead of tearing things apart.”