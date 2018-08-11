Kylie Jenner ‘Proud’ To Have Accomplished So Much At Only 21, Per ‘People’

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 21st birthday this week, and her famous family and friends turned up in true Hollywood fashion to help her celebrate her milestone birthday.

According to an August 11 report by People Magazine, Kylie Jenner is feeling great about her life at the moment, and couldn’t be more proud of everything she has accomplished in only 21 years.

Kylie and her sister, Kendall Jenner, have launched a clothing line, as well as a young adult novel. Jenner has also become a huge reality TV star, appearing on both Keeping Up with the Kardashians and her own spin-off series, Life of Kylie.

In addition, she’s also created a huge cosmetics company that elevated her wealth to near billionaire status. However, her most proud accomplishment is her daughter, Stormi, whom she welcomed with boyfriend Travis Scott back in February.

“She gets a bit emotional thinking back about everything amazing that has happened this year,” an insider revealed, adding that “after her big party” at Delilah, “she had a smaller birthday celebration at home with Stormi. “She just loves being her mom.”

Last month, Kylie Jenner landed the cover of Forbes Magazine and raked as one of the most successful female businesswomen on a list that also included her sisters, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian.

“[Kylie] is very proud that she is only 21 and has accomplished so much already. She says the best thing to happen to her is Stormi. She is crazy about her little girl,” the source stated.

perfect night ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 11, 2018 at 10:45am PDT

Kylie Jenner showed off her baby girl via Instagram this week as apart of her birthday celebration. The makeup mogul captioned one photo of herself with her daughter,

“Bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift. What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel.” In another snapshot she revealed that the baby girl was her “heart.”

As for Kylie’s love life, things seem to be going great between she and her boyfriend Travis Scott. Sources tell the magazine that the pair are “amazing parents” to their little girl and that they make it a priority to spend as much time as possible with Stormi, including one of them always being on parent duty for the majority of the time.

Meanwhile, Scott also gushed over Jenner on Instagram, calling her is “wifey,” and revealing that he hopes God continues to “bless” her and her “spirit” for years to come.