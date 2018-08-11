Meghan Markle Has Already Prepped A Special Something For Her Daughter

The duchess's future daughter will be able to keep time stylishly with this ultimate hand-me-down.

Both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have gone on record to say that they are not immediately planning to start a family. However, Meghan has stated that she has a special something in mind she wants to pass down to their daughter once that time arrives, according to People.

The piece the royal has in mind to gift to her daughter is a designer watch she splurged on once she found out that Suits had been renewed for a third season. She told Hello! back in 2o15 that she felt the event was such a milestone that she absolutely had to treat herself in some fashion.

Meghan Markle even had the celebratory piece of jewelry she gifted to herself engraved on the back with the following message, ‘To M.M. From M.M.” She went on to say, “That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.” According to the Duchess of Sussex, the glamorous watch is a two-tone version of the Cartier French Tank watch.

The world has been wondering when the picturesque royal couple will start a family ever since their wedding on May 19. And, per the Express, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex understandably might be putting off their plans to have children for good reason. They want to wait until she completes her first royal tour which officially starts in October.

In this case, the Duchess might be making a practical move by putting her health first, sidelining any adverse effects that could happen if she travels extensively during her first few weeks of pregnancy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia October 20 – 27 and will also travel to New Zealand, Fiji and the Kingdom of Tonga. The pair is expected to have a hectic schedule involving their royal duties until the end of the year, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

So, until then, we are left to wonder what the female offspring of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will look like. Will the daughter that inherits the Cartier watch have Meghan’s luscious brown locks and a spray of cute freckles across her nose like her mom, or will she have the fiery red locks of her dad, Prince Harry?

Other pieces of jewelry Meghan Markle has worn besides her beloved Cartier include those from her favorite brand, Birks, according to Hello! The Duchess of Sussex wore a pair of Akoya Pearl and Diamond Earrings from the designer’s Splash collection for her first solo royal engagement with her soon-to-be mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II. No word yet on if the future royal tyke will be wearing those and other special heirlooms passed down from her royal mom, as well.