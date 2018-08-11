Sean Hannity Just Let Trump’s Lawyers Host His Radio Show

Jay Sekulow and Rudy Giuliani, lawyers of Donald Trump, took over Sean Hannity’s radio show on Friday afternoon. Hannity announced the schedule change on his twitter.

“. @ JaySekulow and Rudy Giuliani will be guest hosting for me today on radio… “The depth of corruption that led to this investigation and that frankly continues to permeate this investigation is unprecedented…” Hannity tweeted, he also attached his interview with Sekulow that took place earlier this week. According to Huffington Post, in the interview Sekulow criticized special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, among other things.

Hannity is a known enthusiastic Trump supporter but this was the first time that he let Trump’s team take his microphone.

On Friday afternoon’s show, “the president’s lawyers spent the show’s three hours rehashing Trump administration talking points and making their case for their shared client in between listeners’ calls,” according to the Huffington Post.

Meanwhile, the other co-host, Giuliani claimed the Mueller investigation was “born in corruption” and called for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey to be investigated for legal violations he deemed “clear.”

The two of them hosting comes at a time where it’s becoming increasing clear how tight of a bond Hannity and Trump have together.

.@JaySekulow and Rudy Giuliani will be guest hosting for me today on radio… “The depth of corruption that led to this investigation and that frankly continues to permeate this investigation is unprecedented…" https://t.co/XtMIIN7Ylr — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 10, 2018

According to New York Magazine, Hannity calls the White House most weekday nights after 10pm to chat with the President. Their chats begin with How are you’s and What’s going on’s. On some days, they speak multiple times, with one calling the other to inform him of the latest developments. The White House staff are all familiar with these chats because typically after a phone call, Trump will walk into a room saying, “I just hung up with Hannity.”

They also share another former bond. Trump and Hannity previously had the same personal attorney, Michael Cohen, currently besieged by a Mueller offshoot investigation into possible tax fraud.

According to the Huffington Post, Trump has “also admitted in front of at least one crowd that Hannity may influence his policy decisions, including a threatened government shutdown to force Congress to take action on border security.”

Hannity recently dethroned Rush Limbaugh as America’s Most Influential Radio Host according to The Wrap.

“Sean has had an unprecedented year in talk radio,” Talkers editor Michael Harrison told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Even last year we had a very intense discussion among our editors whether Sean should have been on top. We held out another year out of our respect for what Rush Limbaugh means to the industry and to the format.”