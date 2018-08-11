Korn Officially Recording Their New Album With Deftones Producer

The new album is being recorded in Nashville, Tennessee.

Korn Drummer Ray Luzier recently posted an Instagram photo of himself in the studio looking overjoyed. In what appears to be the official first day of recording, Korn are officially at work on their 13th LP.

According to Metal Injection, the band is working with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who produced the Deftones albums Diamond Eyes and Koi No Yokan. Raskulinecz also previously worked with Korn on their last album, The Serenity of Suffering.

The album is being recorded at Rock Falcon Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Korn stated in previous interviews that they want to have the album released by the Spring of 2019.

Jonathan Davis spoke with Metal Hammer recently and told fans what he can expect from the upcoming 13th Korn LP, stating he felt the album was already shaping up to be better than The Serenity of Suffering.

“I’ve listened to a bunch of stuff. There’s been really good ideas, really cool grooves. It really doesn’t start taking place until I get there and glue all the shit together with the arrangements and put my vocals on it. But they’re working with different producers and we’re gonna do the record and we’ll see – I’m really excited for it. It doesn’t suck, I know that. I’m not going, ‘Go back, please.’ I’m more impressed on these than I was with Serenity Of Suffering, so…”

Throughout the band’s history, Korn has been known for taking experimental approaches for albums. In 2011 they released The Path Of Totality, which mixed their normal heavy-metal sound with dubstep.

On Take a Look in the Mirror, Korn worked with Nas on an unconventional track called “Play Me.”

Their 1998 mainstream breakthrough Follow The Leader was heavily experimental, adding rappers Ice Cube and Tre Hardson from the Pharcyde to the mix, but also adding numerous pop elements to certain songs, like “Got The Life” and “Freak on A Leash.” Prior to that, the band had rarely tinkered with such genres.

Jonathan Davis also recently announced he will be embarking on a solo tour for his album The Black Labyrinth which is set to begin in October and will run through November. Opening acts for that tour include The Birthday Massacre and Julien-K.

Korn recently had to cancel the majority of dates from an upcoming tour so that singer Jonathan Davis could rest his vocal chords. The band canceled dates in Atlanta, Georgia, Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, among others.