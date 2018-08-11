Jennifer Aniston Filming Netflix Murder Mystery With Adam Sandler

The Daily Mail spotted Jennifer Aniston in Italy this week filming for her latest role. Aniston is in Italy filming a new Netflix comedy Murder Mystery. It also stars Adam Sandler, Luke Evans, and Gemma Arterton.

In Murder Mystery, Aniston and Sandler play a married couple in the film, who go on a European vacation to reinvigorate their marriage. Then, a chance meeting on a flight, a mysterious man invites them to an intimate family gathering on a super-yacht, with an elderly billionaire. On the yacht, a the elderly billionaire is murdered and the couple become the prime suspects.

The Rumor Has It star was spotted with Sandler as they got ready to film an intense scene in Como town.

Aniston looked stunning wearing a gorgeous red wrap-front dress, that had a plunging neckline to show off a little of her cleavage. Sandler looked dapper in a black suit which he paired with a bow tie, and the pair put on an agitated display as they were seen arguing on cue. Sandler was also caught wearing a mustache.

In the scene the two of them are in the street, Aniston looks like she is pointing to some sports car, as she gives Sandler a side hug.

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

Filming for the movie began in Canada last month, and it is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2019.

This isn’t the first time the two of them starred in a film together. In 2011, they starred in the film Just Go With It. The film told the story of a plastic surgeon convinces his loyal assistant to pose as his soon-to-be-divorced wife in order to cover up a careless lie he told to his much-younger girlfriend on a trip in Hawaii. That film raked in a huge $215 million worldwide. Since this next title will be released on Netflix, it’s unclear how much money it will make, but we do know it will probably be a popular flick.

According to Deadline, Sandler has a deal with Netflix to keep churning out some more films for them. Some of the Netflix films he’s released are Sandy Wexler, The Do Over, and The Ridiculous Six. Murder Mystery is the latest film in Sandler’s deal.

Back in February, Aniston and former husband Justin Theroux ended their relationship after seven years, and just two of marriage. Personal problems aside, Aniston is still pretty happy to be filming the film.

“She was very upbeat when they started shooting. In fact, Jen seems happy every time she’s on the set. The vibe here is great,” a source said according to the Daily Mail.