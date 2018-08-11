Kylie Jenner Posts Birthday Photos From Her ‘Perfect Night’ With Travis Scott

The makeup mogul had a picture perfect 21st birthday with her man.

Kylie Jenner had a picture perfect birthday. The now 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul posted a series of photos to Instagram which gives fans an inside look at her pink-themed birthday bash. Jenner started the party reel off with a photo of herself hugging longtime boyfriend Travis Scott, captioning the pic with, “Perfect night.”

But that was just the beginning. A scroll through the post shows off all of the details of Kylie’s super expensive party. In one snap, Kylie is drinking a shot of whiskey with Travis Scott posing behind her. Another photo shows off the grand, glittery pink entryway into the reality star’s party as well as the inside of the venue itself, which was filled with metallic pink balloons and streamers. Jenner tagged party planner Mindy Weiss in the post.

Another snap showed a tiered pink cake that was adorned with mini bottles of alcohol and a Kylie Barbie doll that looked like she had a little too much partying. There was also an inside look at a giant pink ball pit and a bar full of high-end liquor bottles lined up in front of color-coded plastic cups for guests to choose from based on their relationship status. And finally, a shot of the party in full swing as confetti falls from the ceiling.

perfect night ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 11, 2018 at 10:45am PDT

Kyle Jenner was feted by all of her family and friends for her milestone birthday, but it’s no surprise she chose to start off her party slideshow with a photo of her and Travis Scott. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been dating Scott since early 2017 and she gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Stormi Webster, in February.

For Kylie’s birthday, the rapper posted a rare tribute to her Instagram, writing: “Happy bday wifey I love u mommy u my heart rib toes and all. May God continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness.”

According to Elle, Jenner received some lavish gifts from her man, including a vintage Rolls Royce just a few months after the wealthy rapper gifted her with a $1.4 million car for a push present. Scott also paved the way for a “fairytale” birthday by arranging for huge displays of red roses to line the entryway to Kylie’s home when she woke up on her birthday morning.

a blessed birthday ✨ so grateful.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2018 at 6:22pm PDT

Kylie Jenner also received a bouquet of balloons that spelled out “21 b*tchhh” as well as a ping pong table, a Betty Boop trunk, a Louis Vuitton chest and more gifts from her family and friends.