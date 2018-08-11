Kourtney Kardashian Only Sees Scott Disick As A Friend, Per ‘TMZ’

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been at the center of relationship rumors since Kourtney’s split with Younes Bendjima was announced earlier this week.

According to an August 11 report by TMZ, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick likely aren’t getting back together anytime soon. Sources tell the outlet that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is ready to live the single life again, and has “no interest” in being in another relationship so soon after her split with Younes Bendjima.

However, Kourtney and Scott were spotted looking friendly together during Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party on Thursday night. The pair, who share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, were filmed by Kim and Khloe Kardashian for their Instagram stories sitting next to one another at the birthday bash.

Khloe captioned her video of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick sitting together “A girl can dream,” while Kim revealed that they were “just like an old married couple.” However, sources are now claiming that Kourt only looks at Scott as a friend and doesn’t have any plans to rekindle their romance in the future.

Meanwhile, Disick has been happily dating model Sofia Richie, 19, for about a year now, and it seems that things are going well in their relationship, meaning Scott likely doesn’t have plans to get back together with Kourtney either.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s family members were allegedly pushing her and Scott Disick together all night during Kylie’s party.

“Scott and Kourtney were being pushed together by her family all night at Kylie’s birthday party. It was so obvious that Kourtney’s family wants her to get back together with Scott. They even made them sit beside each other at the dinner,” an insider said of the situation.

The source added that Khloe Kardashian was the worst of all, and wouldn’t stop making comments to Kourtney and Scott about how they belonged together and how they should get drunk and hook up, adding that Kourtney was getting annoyed with her sister throughout the night.

“Kourt’s sisters kept making comments about how they belong together. — It was over the top. Khloe was the worst of them all, she wouldn’t stop pushing them together and even said they should just get drunk and hook–up for old times sake,” the insider dished, adding that Kourtney “was laughing along at first, but then she got really annoyed. Scott was annoyed too, they bonded over that.”

Neither Kourtney Kardashian nor Scott Disick has spoken out about the rumors.