Pink Shares First Selfie After Health Scare

The adorable Instagram pic shows a smiling Pink with her daughter.

Pink is smiling broadly in a selfie she posted to her Instagram followers yesterday from Australia.

The heart-warming pic shows Pink with her daughter, Willow Sage. Both are smiling into the camera. Pink is wearing red lipstick and a simple navy sweatshirt. Her daughter Willow Sage is wearing a navy hoodie.

The pic was captioned with four emoji hearts, and it earned more than 500,000 likes.

Many of the 5,000 comments were from fans wishing her well.

“Hope you are feeling better mommas,” posted one fan.

“Too stinking cute,” said another fan.

Pink, 38, was forced to cancel shows during the Australian leg of her Beautiful Trauma tour after being hospitalized on Monday. She had also been hospitalized the previous day due to dehydration, according to Cosmopolitan.

Pink posted an explanation for the cancellation to her Instagram followers.

“On Monday, we were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show,” the singer wrote. “About 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain. This was the reason for the late cancellation.”

Live Nation released a statement that further explained the illness, according to CNN.

“Pink was admitted to hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration,” the statement read. “She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus.”

❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 10, 2018 at 5:22am PDT

According to People, Pink was released from the hospital on Tuesday. She spent the week resting and drinking liquids per her doctors’ orders.

Pink was able to return to the stage on Saturday in a Sydney concert attended by Katy Perry and Hugh Jackman, according to People. Pink posted pictures with Perry and Jackman to her Instagram feed.

Jackman called the artist “inspiring” in his Instagram feed.

Pink performed her hits, including “What About Us,” “So What,” and “Just Like Fire.” Her concert included her trademark aerial performances.

Pink has been struggling with illness throughout her Australia tour. Some reports questioned her decision to hang out on the beach after cancelling shows.

Pink shot back on her Instagram feed, explaining that her break in Byron had been scheduled for a year, and that the “parasite paparazzi” didn’t report the full story, which included doctor visits, antibiotics, and comforting a screaming baby.

“I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life,” Pink wrote. “I have never f***ed off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play.”

Pink postponed a total of four concerts due to illness. In her statement on Instagram, she explained that due to the physicality of her performances, she needs to be healthy and well to perform.

She also took the time to thank the staff at St. Vincent’s Hospital for their care.