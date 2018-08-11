Kanye West’s New Song Talks About ‘Smashing’ His Sisters-In-Law

Early Saturday morning, Kanye West released his latest song “XTCY” with DJ Clark Kent. He retweeted one of DJ Clark Kent’s tweets that read, “Sitting in the studio with my man @ kanyewest and he said.. ‘Clark, let that new ‘XTCY’ joint go!!! So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST..” and he linked the song.

In the track, according to People, he raps “You got sick thoughts? I got more of ’em/ You got a sister in law you would smash? I got four of them,” the husband of Kim Kardashian raps in the first verse.

To make things weirder, the cover art for West’s latest single revealed that when you download it, is a photo of his wife, Kim, with her four sisters at Kylie’s 21st birthday bash. Kanye also went to Delilah, a restaurant-lounge in Los Angeles, on Thursday night, ahead of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s birthday at midnight on Friday.

No response from any of the Kardashian sisters on the reference of how hot they are in the track, but we’re sure they aren’t mad about it.

The premiere of “XTCY” follows the debut of his latest album Ye which was released on June 1. Ye has 7 tracks on it but “XTCY” is a standalone and is not on this album. It was his 8th No. 1 hit album on the Billboard charts according to Billboard. He is now tied with Eminem and The Beatles for the longest streak of No. 1 songs.

Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said.. "Clark, let that new "XTCY"joint go!!! So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST.. https://t.co/n2LfhUvMxR — DJ CLARK KENT (@DJClarkKent) August 11, 2018

The premiere of “XTCY” also comes just a day after West’s very popular Jimmy Kimmel Live interview. On the show, he discussed his support for Trump and joked about how Trump is a “player” with women. West also explained his stance with Trump.

“Everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me,” West said according to People. “And they told me every time I said I liked Trump I couldn’t say it out loud or my career would be over. I’d get kicked out of the black community because blacks are only supposed to have a monolithic thought, we can only be Democrats.”

But when Kimmel compared the families being ripped apart at the border vs the families during Hurricane Katrina — in which West is famous for stating that “George Bush hates black people,” West was left speechless. Unable to explain the reasoning as to why he prefers Trump vs Bush, Kimmel cut to a commercial break.

“XTCY” is available now for download for free.