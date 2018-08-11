Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Posterior On Jet-Ski In New Instagram Photo

Emily Ratajkowski has become known for showing off her body on Instagram and she’s done it again with a new photo posted on Saturday. In the photo, it looks like the 27-year-old model is wearing a very high-cut bathing suit which leaves very little to the imagination. The curves of her posterior are on show as she poses on a jet-ski and looks over the shoulder at the camera.

“Helmet? Y/N” reads the “cheeky” caption, as if any of her 19.1 million followers had even noticed that she was wearing one.

Her fans seemed appreciative of the display with many praising her beauty in the comments of the Instagram post.

Although she’s become renowned for barely wearing anything other than swimsuits in the photos she posts online, she recently wore a full-length black gown to the Unicef Gala in Italy. As The Daily Mail reports, the dress had a tiered, frilly skirt and Ratajkowski paired the ensemble with heels that tied around the ankles. But the gown was still semi-sheer with appliques in the right places to keep things reasonably modest.

Ratajkowski posted a photo from the even on her Instagram yesterday. “Beautiful and elegant woman,” one fan wrote in the comments. “That dress looks fabulous on you!” another writes.

According to The Daily Mail, during the event, Ratajkowski posted a video to her Instagram stories which shows her enjoying a performance by Ricky Martin.

Emily Ratajkowski rose to fame after she appeared in the video for Robin Thicke’s hit song, “Blurred Lines.” As her website notes, she’s since appeared on the covers of numerous magazines like Allure, Marie Claire and Vogue Spain, and Glamour. She also famously appeared in a brand campaign for DKNY last year where she went around New York city running errands in nothing but her underwear. She’s the star of DKNY’s “#underneathmyDKNY” campaign this year as well.

The model also uses her social media clout to promote her swimsuit business Inamorata Swim. She regularly wears suits from the line which has 229,000 followers on its own Instagram page.

Leucadia A post shared by Inamorataswim (@inamorataswim) on Aug 9, 2018 at 12:08am PDT

In a 2017 interview, Ratajkowski told Vogue that the inspiration for the brand comes from the fact that she grew up in sunny California.

“I grew up in San Diego and I basically wore a bathing suit every day on the beach,” she said. “When I was 16, sometimes I would literally wake up, not put on any clothes, and I’d put on a bathing suit and get coffees and burritos for the day.”

Prices for the swimsuits range from $75 for the bikinis and $160 for the one-pieces. According to Vogue, Ratajkowski has collaborated on designs in the past with fashion brand The Kooples but this is the first time she’s taking the reins of her own fashion company.

“I’ve been doing different things with different people, but to have complete control is really special and exciting,” she said.