Former White House aide Omarosa Maginault Newman claims in her new book that she personally witnessed Donald Trump chewing and swallowing a piece of paper.

In her new book titled Unhinged: An Insider Account of the Trump White House, former Donald Trump aide and Apprentice contestant Omarosa Maginault makes a number of shocking claims about Trump, including as The Inquisitr has reported, that Trump is a racist who regularly uses the word “n****r” to refer to African-Americans, and that he acts “like a dog off a leash” when he is at his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort without his wife, the former Melania Knauss.

But perhaps the most bizarre revelation claimed by Omarosa in her new tell-all exposé is that she personally witnessed Trump chew up and swallow a piece of paper — a piece of paper that she implies may have been a secret or sensitive document because the strange incident occurred immediately after Trump met with his now-former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen. The Washington Post noted the incident in its recent write-up of the book.

“In early 2017, Manigault Newman says, she walked Michael Cohen, then Trump’s personal attorney, into the Oval Office for a meeting with Trump — and allegedly saw the president chewing up a piece of paper while Cohen was leaving the office,” The Post recounted, adding that a White House official independently confirmed that Manigault Newman had indeed walked Cohen into the Oval Office “and was later rebuked for it.”

Omarosa Maginault, above, claims that she witnessed Donald Trump eat a piece of paper. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

“I saw him put a note in his mouth. Since Trump was ever the germaphobe, I was shocked he appeared to be chewing and swallowing the paper. It must have been something very, very sensitive,” Maginault Newman writes in the book, according to Newsweek.

The White House has dismissed Maginault’s book, claiming that her account of her time in the administration is “riddled with lies and false accusations,” according to a CNBC report.

Cohen was for more than a decade, as the Inquisitr has covered, Trump’s personal fixer who handled such business as “hush money” payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy Playmate Karim McDougal, both of whom say they had extramarital affairs with Trump, who was married to Melania Trump at the time.

But there is another possible cause of paper-eating in adults, according to the Murray Alzheimer Research and Education Program at Canada’s University of Waterloo.

Among patients with the disease, which causes a breakdown in memory and other cognitive functions, eating paper and similar “non-food items” is a common symptom.

“People with memory problems may have trouble recognizing that some things shouldn’t be eaten. It is common for people to confuse small items for food….Eating food wrapping, napkins, disposable plates or cups can be upsetting but can easily be prevented,” the Alzheimer research group wrote in its site.