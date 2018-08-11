‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For August 13-17: Summer Reveals Phyllis’s Secret

Summer doesn't care who she hurts in her quest to seduce Billy.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 13 through 17 bring turmoil and significant surprises to Genoa City.

While helping Sharon (Sharon Case) choose bridesmaids dresses for her upcoming wedding to Nick (Joshua Morrow), Summer learns that Nick spent the night away from home when he and Sharon argued. Armed with that news, she and Kyle (Michael Mealor) realize that Nick was Phyllis’s (Gina Tognoni) one-night stand, which could end up changing everything, according to She Knows Soaps.

Summer never imagined her father and her mother spending the night together, but now that she knows, she can blow several relationships sky high. It’s not like Summer even likes Sharon. Plus, she’s desperate to take down Phyllis and Billy (Jason Thompson) and seduce Billy for herself. By the end of the week, Phyllis’s naughty little secret is revealed, and things will surely never be the same. Summer moves forward with her plans for Billy no matter who ends up getting hurt. She doesn’t care at all if her mom and dad’s lives end up in tatters by the end of her little game.

Billy may have his own problems aside from Phyllis and Summer to contend with as Michael (Christian LeBlanc) stands up for Lauren (Tracey Bregman). Although Billy has been pretty meticulous in his “Jabotique” plans, it is possible he missed some legality, which could leave him open to problems from Michael and Lauren in the long run.

Next week on #YR, a new face has surfaced to heat things up in Genoa City. You won’t want to miss it! ???? pic.twitter.com/ogfiIv46da — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 10, 2018

Meanwhile, Cane (Daniel Goddard) reveals his plan to spirit the family away to Sydney, Austrailia to escape a possibly harsh sentence for Lily (Christel Khalil). Although he only wants to do what’s best for his family, Lily chooses to stay in Genoa City and face the music. She prepares for the worst possible outcome because Lily wants to make things right with Devon (Bryton James). Look for their relationship to change dramatically, but unfortunately for Lily, Devon might not be willing to forgive her and try to move forward with things just yet. He’s just too angry and hurt still with his grief.

As tension grows between Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Billy, she’ll turn to Neil (Kristoff St. John) for comfort, and their relationship will grow even more romantic. Considering all Neil is dealing with in his family, it’s no secret that he could use a distraction from reality as well.

Finally, somebody new comes to Genoa City. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) arrives, and he is somehow involved in the mystery surrounding J.T.’s disappearance.

