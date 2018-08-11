‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Monday, August 13: Wyatt Asks Katie If She Has Bill’s Approval Yet [Video]

The new B&B spoiler video shows that Wyatt hasn't quite gotten over how Katie abandoned him.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 13 reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will make a heartwarming confession to Liam (Scott Clifton), while Hope (Annika Noelle) gushes about her official status. The Bold and the Beautiful preview video also shows that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) has a thought-provoking question for Katie (Heather Tom).

Wyatt and Katie almost had a good thing going, except for the fact that Bill (Don Diamont) blackmailed Katie by saying that if she didn’t end the relationship, he would ensure that she lost custody of Will. So, the pair hid their relationship for many months until one day Will (then Zane Achor) made a reference to his brother dating his mom. It was too much for Katie to handle and she ended the relationship. Of course, it wasn’t two minutes and she had moved on with Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), while Wyatt and Sally (Courtney Hope) found comfort in each other’s arms.

“Did you get my dad’s approval yet?”

In an interesting clip due to air on Monday’s episode of B&B, Wyatt will ask his ex if she has his dad’s approval yet. The scene plays out while Sally, Wyatt, Katie, and Thorne are hanging out at the Bikini Bar. Sally is wearing a black bikini, and Katie is wearing a purple one. The words catch Katie by surprise, and she almost spits out her drink. It seems as if that was the last thing that she was expecting to hear, while Wyatt appears to still be holding onto a grudge.

“It’s gonna be the hardest thing I’ll ever have to do.”

Elsewhere, Liam and Steffy will be talking and reminiscing about the old days and what could have been between them. Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that she also talks about having to do something extremely difficult. She could be referring to their daughter Kelly, since the Inquisitr reports that these two will have to make a decision regarding their daughter.

Hope is over the moon now that Liam has proposed. Of course, she went home to fetch her original engagement ring that Liam gave her and told him that he was under no pressure when she gave him the ring to propose. BB fans saw how Liam got down on one knee and asked her to be his wife.

“Liam has officially proposed.”

The Bold and the Beautiful preview clip shows how Hope will rush to tell her mother the good news. Of course, B&B fans also know that it was Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) who pointed out that it was Steffy who initially asked Hope to be Liam’s wife and that the choice should have been Liam’s from the start. Brooke couldn’t be happier for her daughter and coos, “Ah!” while Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) looks as if he just received the worst news ever. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.