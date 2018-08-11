Shraddha Kapoor Is At Her Sexiest In The Trailer For Bollywood Film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’

At only 31 years of age, Bollywood starlet Shraddha Kapoor is promoting her 18th film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The film clips, trailers, and behind the scenes photos that she has been sharing via her social media platforms show the sexy Bollywood actress tackling a very tough role in a serious film that addresses one of the major problems India faces today, which is electricity theft. A number of documentaries have been made on the subject, but until now, there has not been a feature film that delved into what is becoming a growing economic and social problem.

The story is set in a small town called Uttrakhand and focuses on Shahid, who is a very fun loving, let life happen type of person that works as an advocate by day and has an active social life by night. The story highlights his friendships which are suddenly thrown into a tailspin when his friend, portrayed by actor Divyenndu Sharma, commits suicide under the weight of a crippling electricity bill he has no hope of being able to pay. The bill, of course, was the result of his power line being tapped, which is what left him with an insurmountable amount to pay.

The remainder of the film focuses on Shahid going through an awakening of sorts. His friend, played by Shraddha Kapoor, helps him develop his social conscience for the first time, helping him begin to truly focus on the plight of others. Due to the strength of the friendship they all shared, Shahid becomes driven to get justice for his friend, according to Indian Express. Some have wondered if the film will be commercially successful as the subject matter is grim and may elicit some very difficult discussions among people as it addresses a widespread problem that many turn a blind eye to so long as it doesn’t personally impact them. Kapoor had a different take on it, however, when she spoke to Bollywood Life, about the September 21 release of the film.