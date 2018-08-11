Trump Administration Destroying Environment, Don’t Even Care About Their Own Grandchildren, Danny DeVito Says

In an interview with The Daily Beast published on Saturday, actor Danny DeVito shared his thoughts on the current state of the Democratic party and criticized the Trump administration, asserting that, “They probably don’t even care about their own grandchildren.”

DeVito, who was a Bernie Sanders supporter during the last election cycle, said that New York Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gives him hope about the future of the Democratic party. Referring to her latest primary win, DeVito commented, “That was great, man. It was very exciting to see that.”

“Not only young people,” Devito continued, “but all people are starting to get hip to the fact that we have to take care of healthcare, education and the environment.” DeVito, who is concerned about our planet’s environment, went on to claim that many traditional politicians of all parties either don’t care or turn a blind eye to climate change for the sake of financial and economic profit.

“These guys are climate deniers because these guys got together and put all their money into propaganda. Please,” DeVito said. “We’re riding around in cars polluting the shit out of the city.”

“Look what’s going on now in California with the tragic fires,” he noted. “You’ve got floods in India, problems all over the world. It’s horrifying.”

DeVito then moved on to share his thoughts on the current Presidential administration, criticizing the Trump administration’s position, or lack thereof, on climate change, adding that their denial of climate change has more to do with money than anything else. “They’re just making money,” he said. “They just want to make money.”

“I think they live with the mentality of—there was this old saying, ‘Whoever dies with the most toys wins.’ That mentality is really horrible,” DeVito continued. “They don’t care about other people. They probably don’t even care about their own grandchildren.”

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

When asked if he thinks President Trump will get reelected in 2020, DeVito did not give a definitive answer, going to on say instead that Trump is a clown. “The Democrats are clowns, too,” he added. “I don’t put too much faith in the Democratic Party.”

“I’m a progressive,” he noted, “and I love to see people thinking about universal healthcare, education for everybody, working on the environment, retooling our industries so we’re giving jobs to people to create sustainable energy systems.”

DeVito was then asked if he had ever personally met the President, tentatively answering, “I did once but… I’d rather not talk about it. It wasn’t a good experience.”