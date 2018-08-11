Donald Trump Acts Like A ‘Dog Off A Leash’ At Mar-A-Lago When Melania Isn’t Around, Omarosa Claims In New Book

The tell-all book from the former 'Apprentice' star contains a number of sordid allegations against Trump.

Donald Trump is a very different man when Melania is not around, the president’s former confidant claims.

In a new yet-to-be-released book, former Apprentice star and White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman says that Trump acts like “a dog off a leash” at his Mar-a-Lago resort when the First Lady is not around, feeding into the growing rumors that Trump has had a number of extramarital affairs. As the Daily Mail reported, the allegation of Trump’s attempts at womanizing comes amid a number of other sordid allegations from the book, including one that Trump used the N-word and another claiming he offered Omarosa $15,000 per month to keep quiet about her time in the White House.

Though the allegations from the book are getting considerable press, the White House claims that Omarosa is simply lying to get attention.

“It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

But there are other reports claiming that Donald Trump has not been faithful in his marriage. The president has admitted to making payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, both of whom claimed they had affairs with Trump in the year after Melania gave birth to their son.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti, who represents Daniels, said there are more women that Trump paid to keep quiet who have not yet come forward, CNBC reported.

“Three additional women. All paid hush money through various means. Time for Michael Cohen and Donald Trump to come 100 percent clean with the American people. All the documents, all the tapes, NOW,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Latest: Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman claims in a new book that she saw President Donald Trump behave "like a dog off the leash" at Mar-a-Lago events without his wife. https://t.co/vIN3woKC1L' — The Associated Press (@AP) August 10, 2018

There have also been ongoing rumors of trouble between Melania Trump and her husband. After allegations of the affair with Stormy Daniels came to light — and after the adult film star gave a primetime interview to discuss it — Melania appeared to take a step back from the spotlight. She skipped a number of planned overseas trips with her husband and even went three weeks without making any kind of public appearance. And when the Stormy Daniels interview aired, Melania remained in Mar-a-Lago for several days as Donald traveled back to Washington.

Despite these rumors, both Melania and Donald Trump have denied that he had any affairs and said there is no trouble in the marriage.