Carrie Underwood Teases First Baby Bump Photo At Grand Ole Opry

Carrie Underwood is pregnant with her second child.

It is no secret that Carrie Underwood loves being on stage at the Grand Ole Opry. That is exactly where she was when she posted a photo of herself standing in the shadows waiting to go on stage. The Instagram picture not only shows how humbled she was to be back at the Opry, but it also revealed her first baby bump of her second pregnancy.

Underwood is seen standing off to the side waiting patiently for her turn to sing. She is looking very content to be there. Her dress is dotted with sparkles right over her baby belly.

The American Idol alum just announced a couple days ago that she was not only going out on tour next year, but that she is also pregnant with her second child. She told everyone how excited she is and so is her husband, Mike Fisher, and three-year-old Isaiah. However, her adorable son may not know just yet exactly what it means that he is going to be a big brother.

It has been 10 years since Carrie Underwood was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Garth Brooks. This is a huge deal in the country music industry. It had always been a favorite place to be for the “Dirty Laundry” singer. She has said many times how much she loves to be on that stage. Last night was pretty special as she not only stepped onto that stage once again, but she is doing it while showing off her baby bump.

The 35-year-old mom-of-one will also be showing her growing belly when she hosts the 2018 CMA awards on November 14. It was announced earlier in the month that she will be back in Nashville to host along with her partner in crime, Brad Paisley. These two are known for their crazy sense of humor during the show. Carrie’s pregnancy will certainly give them even more to joke about.

This is the 11th year that this hosting duo will be doing their thing at the CMA’s. They poke fun at all things, even their fellow country musicians. It is all in fun, but Underwood did mention to People that she hopes that what they joke about isn’t taken too seriously.

“We just want to make fun of things that are funny. We’ve always tried to keep that in our minds, but this year more than ever … I hope that people don’t take clips and things out of context — that’s the most frustrating part, I think.”

Keep watching for more baby bump photos of Carrie Underwood. She is already keeping her fans happy by posting on social media and there may be many more to follow.