‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of August 13: Steffy Invites Taylor To Wedding, Hope & Liam Make Love

New B&B spoilers reveal that Bill will confront Thorne and call him "Forrester Lite!"

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 13 reveals that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) wedding news will result in a flurry of activity as family and friends prepare to attend another wedding. It also seems that Bill (Don Diamont) is less than happy with Katie’s (Heather Tom) relationship with Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), with Katie having to come between them before they come to blows.

Monday, August 13

Hope will announce that she and Liam have wedding plans. B&B fans know that Liam proposed on Friday with Hope’s own ring, so she will be ecstatic when she breaks the news. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, states that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will each react very differently to the news.

Inquisitr reports that Steffy and Liam will make a decision regarding Kelly, before sharing a tender moment. Highlight Hollywood also indicates that Keith Carlos will return as Danny.

Tuesday, August 14

Now that Steffy is the majority shareholder at Forrester Creations, she will tell top management the new plans she has for the company. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also indicate that she will begin to implement those changes.

Soap Central suggests that Katie and Bill will discuss Will’s new situation. They will also rehash what happened between them.

Wednesday, August 15

Hope and Liam will discuss their future. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that sparks will fly, and clothes will come off before these two make love.

After admitting to Liam that he has been less than a stellar father, it seems as if Bill wants to start making amends. He aims to reconnect with Will, but Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that things may get a bit heated. Thorne and Katie will be enjoying a romantic evening when Bill barges in. Things get heated when Thorne tells Bill he’s not a good father and Bill claps back and calls him “Forrester Lite!” Katie will need to come between them before things escalate.

Finnegan George debuts as an older Will Spencer.

Thursday, August 16

Liam will ask Wyatt (Darin Brooks) to be his best man. However, Wyatt will share some hard-earned wisdom with his brother.

Liam and Hope will invite Steffy to the wedding. Steffy will invite her mother as her plus one, and Brooke will not like this at all. Inquisitr reports that Hunter Tylo will return as Dr. Taylor Hayes.

Friday, August 17

Brooke will insist that Hope cancel Steffy and Taylor’s wedding invitation.

When Brooke and Taylor arrange a meeting, Steffy will feel that she has no choice but to let Ridge know that these old rivals will be coming face-to-face. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.