‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, August 10: Hope Asked Liam To Propose While Steffy Secretly Watched

Brooke & Ridge disagreed about their daughters but ended up in bed.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday August, 10 featured Maya (Karla Mosley) and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) pulling Xander (Adain Bradley) aside to tell him that Emma (Nia Sioux) had asked them to fire Zoe (Kiara Barnes). He said that Emma was bold to ask for someone to be fired as she was just an intern. They wisely pointed out that Emma could be feeling insecure because of Xander’s past with Zoe. They encourage him to find a way that they can all get along together.

In the meantime, Liam (Scott Clifton) asked Steffy if she was really ready to move on. According to Soap Central, she said that it was the best decision for everyone involved. She said that she needed to move on and was done with struggling with her feelings. They agreed that Kelly would always connect them. Steffy said that Hope (Annika Noelle) was a better match for him, but she always thought they were good together as well.

Bold and the Beautiful recap stated that Zoe had confronted Emma about trying to get her fired. Emma didn’t shy away from the fact and said it was best for the company. Zoe believed it was not about Forrester Creations, but rather about being threatened by her past relationship with Xander. Emma reminded her that Xander had left his country to get away from her. Xander entered and encouraged them to try to work together.

Do you think Steffy’s ready to leave her life with Liam in the past? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/PHaOuVx4CO — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 9, 2018

According to She Knows Soaps, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walked in on Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) telling Hope that he hoped Liam was able to talk Steffy out of leaving him. Brooke declared that both Steffy and Liam had made their choices, and that Hope and Liam were getting married as they were engaged. Hope left her mother and Ridge who argued about the situation. Brooke wanted them to leave the children to their own devices, and that she wanted both of their daughters to be happy. She reached under the pillow and handed a box to Ridge. It contained blue silk boxers. She said that she had worn plenty of lingerie for him over the years and that it was his turn now. He put them on, felt ridiculous and was on his way back to the bathroom, when they kissed.

Hope walks into the CEO office and finds Liam and Steffy laughing. Steffy tells her not to go and that she has something important to say, then repeats that she wants their children to be lose and that she wants to make a new life for herself. Steffy leaves and Hope pulled out another black box. She said that she doesn’t want to wear Steffy’s engagement ring and asked Liam if he would return it to her. She said that she’s not pressuring Liam, but she wants it to be his choice if he wants her to wear his ring. Liam proposes on bended knee to Hope, while Steffy chokes back tears as she secretly spies on them from the door.