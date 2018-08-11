Green Bay Packers QB DeShone Kizer Already Showing Signs Of Special Talent

Green Bay quarterback DeShone Kizer is already showing signs of being a special talent.

DeShone Kizer was one of the big offseason moves that the Green Bay Packers made. After struggling with backup quarterback Brett Hundley last season, the Packers knew that they needed to bring in another quarterback. A trade with the Cleveland Browns fixed that need.

New general manager Brian Gutekunst pulled the trigger on a deal that sent talented defensive back Damarious Randall to the Browns for Kizer. Cleveland drafted Kizer with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He didn’t get much time to prove himself, but he did show flashes of big potential last year.

In the 15 games that he played last season for the Browns, Kizer ended up completing 53.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,894 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions. He also racked up 419 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

At 22 years old, Kizer has big potential looking to the future. Head coach Mike McCarthy had big praise for the young quarterback soon after the team acquired him from Cleveland in an interview shared by Madison.com.

“He has starter ability in this league — clearly. In my opinion, if he was in that (draft) class this year, he would’ve been part of that group, the first-round guys. I think he has exceptional arm talent.”

Heading into the Packers’ first preseason game of the season on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, fans could not wait to see how Kizer looked. Even though Brett Hundley got the start and played decently well, Green Bay fans were excited to see Kizer show off his big arm.

Kizer ended up completing nine of his 18 pass attempts for 134 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown or an interception. In addition to his passing numbers, Kizer picked up 18 yards on three carries.

The biggest highlight of his Packers’ debut was a 51-yard bomb to rookie wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Green Bay fans saw the big arm that Kizer has been hyped up to have and it didn’t disappoint.

Deshone Kizer hits Packers rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 51 yard gain on 2nd and 30 pic.twitter.com/qKizlukazt — TheRenderNFL (@TheRenderNFL) August 10, 2018

Looking ahead at the remainder of the preseason, Kizer will be looking to win the backup quarterback job from Hundley. McCarthy and the Packers’ coaching staff has been high on Hundley for a few years now, but Kizer has more talent and potential. His arm is also more NFL capable than Hundley’s.

Only time will tell who will be the backup behind Aaron Rodgers, but the Packers have a good problem. Two talented, young quarterbacks are fighting for playing time.

Kizer should end up winning the job when everything was said and done and there couldn’t be more excitement surrounding him following his Packers’ debut.