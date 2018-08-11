Good Guy Donovan Mitchell Went The Extra Mile For Young Fan Fighting Cancer After Chance Meeting At Restaurant

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell went the extra mile for a young fan with cancer after meeting by chance.

Donovan Mitchell is one of the top young players in the NBA and placed second in the Rookie of the Year voting for the 2017 season. Not only is he a good basketball player, he is also known as a genuinely nice and kind person. That became apparent once again after he met a young fan randomly at a restaurant.

The young fan, Kycie, is a big fan of Mitchell’s. He is her favorite player on the Utah Jazz and she happened to see him at the Cheesecake Factory. She asked him for a picture and he not only gave her a picture, but also signed a pair of shoes for her and gave them to her.

In a time where most stories in sports seem to be negative or political, it is always nice to see a star player take time out of his day to give back to the community. What may not seem like much can make someone’s life a little better, which is exactly what he was able to do for Kycie.

Since the meeting, the picture of Mitchell and the little girl has begun circulating on Instagram. It hasn’t gone “viral” just yet, but it is certainly something to take notice of.

To say that this picture warms the heart would be a bit of an understatement. It just goes to show that sports can impact lives away from the game.

Mitchell put together an impressive season for the Jazz as a rookie last season. He finished the year averaging 20.5 points per game to go along with 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. In addition to those numbers, he shot 43.7 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 34 percent of his three-point attempts.

At just 21 years old, Mitchell is already becoming a star in the NBA. He may be a star on the court, but off the court, he has proven himself to be a key figure in the community as well.

Utah made the playoffs last season and Mitchell was able to lead the Jazz past the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round. They ended up falling at the hands of the Houston Rockets in the second round, but they have put themselves on the map in the Western Conference.

Needless to say, Kycie will be looking forward to the Jazz season in 2018-19. Her battle with cancer is still ongoing, but receiving support from an NBA star like Mitchell will help both her morale and her fight with the disease.