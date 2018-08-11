Julia Louis-Dreyfus Returns To The Set Of ‘Veep’ Amid Breast Cancer Battle

Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus is back on set! The Veep star battled with breast cancer, but she didn’t let that stop her, and now she is back to work.

According to Closer Weekly, she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September and in early November, she started her third round of chemotherapy. She finished her last round of chemotherapy in January. On August 9th, she returned to set for the 7th season of the Emmy award winning show Veep and shared her excitement with a selfie on her Instagram.

She snapped a phone selfie of herself at the table read with her cast in the background. Louis-Dreyfus captioned it with say, “Guys, we just learned how to take a picture of ourselves on my phone! How cool is this? @veephbo Table read episodes 2 & 3 Season 7, baby!”

Behind her you could spot out some of her great cast members like Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, and Matt Walsh.

According to Fox News, “last September, Louis-Dreyfus shared the news of her diagnosis days after she won her sixth consecutive Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy for her role as Selina Meyer on the comedy series.”

She wrote on Twitter: “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one. The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

In February, a month after her last round of chemo she posted a health update on her Instagram. She posted a beautiful selfie of herself that read, “”Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, ‘F–– you!’ Here’s my first post-op photo.”

Louis-Dreyfus kept her fans in the know with updates of her treatments. Even earlier this year, after chemotherapy, she posted updates of her healthy snacking, family travels, and more.

Fans are more than excited to see her healthy and happy return to life both personally and professionally.

Louis- Dreyfus started her career in the legendary sitcom Seinfeld and has been making her way to the top to reign as the comedy television queen for the past three decades.

Season 7 of Veep will air sometime in 2019, meanwhile you can watch the entire series on HBO Go or HBO Now.