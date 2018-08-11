NFL Rumors: Adrian Peterson Could Be On Call After Redskins Lose Rookie Derrius Guice, ‘ESPN’ Reports

Adrian Peterson could be on the Redskins' radar following the injury to Derrius Guice.

Adrian Peterson has been waiting all offseason long for an NFL team to give him a chance to reignite his career. Unfortunately, no team has shown interest in signing him after injuries ended his season last year. Despite the lack of interest thus far, there is still hope for Peterson to land a contract before the start of the regular season.

According to a report from Field Yates of ESPN, the Washington Redskins could consider signing Peterson. There are a few other candidates that they could consider as well, including Orleans Darkwa, Jamaal Charles, and Alfred Morris, but Peterson would make a lot of sense.

Washington could very well be looking for another running back after rookie Derrius Guice’s season ended in the first preseason game due to a torn ACL. It was a rough blow for a player that many were expecting big things out of. Now, the Redskins have to decide what their current running backs are capable of doing.

Chris Thompson had a big season last year as a change of pace back, but it doesn’t seem likely that he could be an every-down back. Rob Kelly has had his share of injury issues in the past, which could be a concern.

Signing Peterson might very well be the best move that the Redskins can make to establish a solid ground game.

Last season with the New Orleans Saints, Peterson simply could not find a role. He carried the football just 27 times for 81 yards. Peterson was not happy and the Saints didn’t need him, which resulted in a trade to the Arizona Cardinals.

In the limited time that he was on the field in Arizona, Peterson showed flashes of his former self. He ended up with 448 yards and two touchdowns on 129 carries. Peterson even had a 134-yard and two touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first game with the Cardinals.

If the Redskins were to sign Peterson, they would be getting a back who is desperately looking to prove himself. That doesn’t mean that the signing would be a success, but a motivated Peterson is intriguing, to say the least.

Expect to hear more news on the Redskins’ plans in the next week or so. They will have to make a decision about who they want in their backfield in the near future.

Alex Smith will not be able to power the offense by himself, which makes signing Peterson a very good possibility ahead of the regular season.