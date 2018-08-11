‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 15 Spoilers: Meredith Will Find Love Again

Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 spoilers are beginning to be revealed, and fans now know that Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) will find love yet again.

According to a recent report by TVLine, Meredith has had a lot of ups and downs in the romance department since tragically losing the love of her life, Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) to a car accident. She’s dated a few guys, most notably Nathan Riggs, who found out that his former fiance was alive after being presumed dead and left Meredith in Season 13.

However, it seems that her bumpy road won’t discourage Meredith from finding love again during Season 15 of Grey’s Anatomy. Showrunner, Krista Vernoff tells the outlet that the entire season will be very focused on love, and that Meredith Grey will be included in the love fest.

“Channing [Dungey, ABC President] was keeping it mellow and trying to avoid spoilers because Shondaland is secrecy land. But as the showrunner, I can confirm for you that Meredith Grey is very much a part of our Season of Love,” Vernoff stated.

The showrunner also added that Meredith’s station as a single mother makes it hard for her to date, and opened up about why Scott Speedman’s character won’t return to be Mer’s new boyfriend.

“Yes, [Mer]’s a single mom, and that complicates a dating life. And yes, she’s a surgical marvel with new, game changing medical ideas she’ll be pursuing. But she also hasn’t dated at all since [Martin Henderson’s] Nathan Riggs left [in Season 13]. And the one-two punch of meeting [Scott Speedman’s] Nick Marsh awoke a desire in her that she can’t put back to sleep,” Krista said, revealing that while everyone “loved” Speedman’s character, part of his appeal was that he was a one and done guest star, which is one of the reasons that the actor agreed to play him.

She also added that there is no question that Meredith Grey will find love again, but that the question is “who” will she find love with? As many Grey’s Anatomy fans already know, actor Chris Carmack, fresh off of his stint on Nashville, has joined the cast.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Carmack will be playing an orthopedic surgeon at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and fans are already wondering if the new doctor in town might be a good match for Meredith during Grey’s Anatomy‘s Season 15 run. Carmack is also known for her role on The O.C.