Khloe Kardashian Hints At Trouble With Tristan Thompson During Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be on the rocks yet again. The couple, who survived the NBA star’s cheating scandal back in April may be having even more relationship drama, according to Khloe herself.

According to an August 10 report by The Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner celebrated her 21st birthday on Thursday with a huge star-studded party. All of her sisters, and both of her parents, were in attendance for the event, but Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was noticeably absent.

During the event, model Winnie Harlow, who was at the party, shared a photo of Kylie Jenner’s party decor, which included multicolored solo cups to let other party goers know what everyone’s relationship status was. If a person at the party was holding a pink cup it meant they were “taken” and in a relationship, a yellow cup meant “single AF,” and a green cup was to reveal that things were “complicated” in your love life.

During the party, Khloe Kardahian was seen holding a green cup, hinting that things between her and Tristan Thompson may not be as good as she would like her fans to believe they are.

However, that was not the only red flag at Kylie Jenner’s party that hinted that there is more relationship drama between Khloe and Tristan. Another part of Jenner’s decor was a huge painting that paid tribute to all of Kylie’s loved ones. The painting depicted all of Kylie’s sisters, and even included Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Scott Disick, and Kendall Jenner’s new man, Ben Simmons. However, Tristan Thompson was not apart of the painting, which also showed off the Kardashian’s late father, Robert Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not currently living together as the NBA star has been spending some time away from his girlfriend and daughter in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. Tristan is there hosting a basketball camp for kids, and spending time with his mother and younger brother.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True.

Although Kardashian decided to stay with Thompson in Cleveland and work on their relationship, signs are pointing to their romance being on the rocks. However, neither Tristan nor Khloe are opening up about the relationship rumors at this time.