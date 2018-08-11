Kim Kardashian Hits The Gym ‘Hungover’ After Kylie Jenner’s 21st Birthday Party

Kim Kardahian seemingly had a great time at her youngest sister Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party on Thursday night. However, the next morning was not so fun for the Keeping Up with the Kardahians star.

According to an August 10 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian still got up early and hit the gym even though she had a hangover from drinking and partying with Kylie and the rest of her friends and family the night before.

Kardashian admitted she wasn’t feeling the best on Friday morning after going hard with her famous family at Kylie’s big bash. Kim took to social media to reveal that although working out was the last thing she wanted to do, she still got herself to the gym for some exercise.

“Ok guys, so I am in the gym and I am hungover,” and it’s an 8:30 workout, which is a little later than my usual but I figured I gotta get in. There’s no excuses, the gym does not care that I was drunk last night or drunk this morning. The gym does not care,” Kim Kardashian stated via her Instagram story.

“I feel good about myself when I’m in shape, so I gotta continue and not let anything get in my way,” Kim said in another video as her trainer was heard in the background yelling, “Kill it.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardahian’s body transformation has been making headlines. Kim has been showing off her more toned and thin frame for the past few weeks, and everyone, including her sisters, are noticing.

Kim recently took some heat when she had an overjoyed reaction to her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian revealed that she looked so skinny they didn’t think she was eating. Some fans called the videos, posted to Kim’s Instagram story, “triggering,” while others thought that is was promoting unhealthy body images for women.

However, there is no denying Kardashian’s trim body. Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kylie Jenner is jealous of Kim’s figure and has been trying to mimic her diet and work out routines in hopes of getting in better shape herself.

“Kylie is getting major body inspiration from her big sister, yet again. Kim has always been a great role model and paved the way for everything Kylie has accomplished in life. Kylie agrees with the sisters that Kim looks sexier than ever, so she has been trying to replicate Kim’s routine,” an insider close to the reality star told the outlet.