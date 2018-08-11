Hailey Baldwin ‘Fears’ That Selena Gomez Still Has ‘Lingering Love’ For Justin Bieber, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Hailey Baldwin reportedly feels she will be "haunted" by Selena Gomez for the rest of her life

She may have gotten the boy and the big, shiny ring, but it seems there’s one person from fiancé Justin Bieber’s past that Hailey Baldwin will forever be “haunted by”—Selena Gomez.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Hailey Baldwin is afraid that Justin Bieber’s ex, Selena Gomez, still possesses some “lingering love” for the “Somebody To Love” singer as the two were each other’s first loves.

Bieber, 24, made it obvious that he wants to spend the rest of his life with Baldwin, 21, when he “popped the question” last month while the two were in the Bahamas. Despite this, a source claims that the model “fears” the “Wolves” singer, 26, will try make a return into the “Sorry” singer’s life as she might still carry a bit of “lingering love” for him.

“Hailey will always feel haunted by Selena. Hailey fears Selena may have lingering love for Justin and one day Selena may try to reconnect with Justin. Hailey loves Justin, but in the back of her head, she knows that he loved Selena first.”

This comes as the Inquisitr recently reported that Gomez wouldn’t hesitate to reach out to Bieber if he and Baldwin were to break up. The former couple dated on-and-off from 2010-2018 and for the longest time the “Back To You” singer “believed” it would be her marrying the “Baby” singer instead of Baldwin.

“As loved as Justin makes Hailey feel, she can’t help but sometimes feel insecure whenever Selena’s name gets mentioned, when she hears one of her songs or sees a billboard of her around town. It is like Selena is always there. Hailey can’t shake the feeling that Selena still has love for Justin and seeing Selena everywhere are painful reminders of Justin’s past. Hailey fears that as long as she is with Justin she will always worry about Selena,” the source went on to say.

Fans might understand why Baldwin would feel this way as she and Bieber rekindled their romance shortly after “Jelena” called it quits for good in March and after only a month of dating, the “One Time” singer asked Baldwin to marry him.

The couple had dated briefly from 2015-2016, but broke up as it was rumored that Bieber didn’t want to commit to just one woman at the time. However, fans will remember that during this time, the “Never Say Never” singer was still caught up in his back-and-forth relationship with the same “Same Old Love” singer.

So does Baldwin have cause to worry?

Some fans might say yes while others would say no as multiple sources have reported that Bieber has never been as happy as he is with Baldwin.