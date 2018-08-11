Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Were ‘Flirting’ At Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Party, Per ‘HL’

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were allegedly flirting at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party on Thursday night.

According to an August 10 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian is newly single, and she partied the night away with her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, as they celebrated Kylie Jenner’s big milestone birthday this week.

Sources tell the outlet that Kourtney and Scott were seen getting close during the party and that it is “obvious” that they still have feelings for each other two years after calling it quits.

“When Scott and Kourtney were not looking at their phones, they were chatting, joking, laughing and flirting with each other. It was obvious that they still have a lot of chemistry and maybe some unresolved feelings for each other.”

The insider goes on to say that any “bad blood” that was between Kardashian and Disick is now gone, and they are getting along with one another very well. However, there is one problem, Scott is currently dating model Sofia Richie, whom he’s been linked to for a year now.

“They seem relaxed and very comfortable around each other,” our source goes on. “Any bad blood seems to be totally gone. Scott’s feelings for Kourtney go much deeper than his for Sofia. Scott shares a bond with Kourtney that he may never have with Sofia or anyone else ever. Kourtney was Scott’s first real love, and is the mother of his children. He will always be attracted to Kourtney and as much as he loves Sofia, she could never replace Kourtney. When Scott spends time with Kourtney, all that history, chemistry and love are obvious to anyone watching,” one source told the outlet.

thank you for all of my birthday wishes A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:21pm PDT

Meanwhile, Sofia Richie was spotted out by herself on Thursday night. The 19-year-old was photographed going into one of her favorite restaurants, Nobu, in Malibu. Richie looked a bit glum as she seemingly didn’t get an invitation to Kylie Jenner’s big birthday bash.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian sisters, Khloe and Kim, were allegedly pushing Scott and Kourtney together all night. Kourt is newly single after ending her two-year relationship with Younes Bendjima, and witnesses say that the sisters were hinting that they want to see the couple get back together.

“Scott and Kourtney were being pushed together by her family all night at Kylie’s birthday party. It was so obvious that Kourtney’s family wants her to get back together with Scott. They even made them sit beside each other at the dinner,” an insider dished.