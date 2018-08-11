Donald Trump Thanks Kanye West For ‘Telling The Truth’ In Jimmy Kimmel Appearance

Donald Trump thanked Kanye West for 'telling the truth' in his latest interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

The “friendship” between Donald Trump and Kanye West has been talked about since the President of the United States took office. While most of the Kardashian family has a strong stance against Trump, Kanye has always been vocal about liking him. That difference of opinion has landed him in hot water at times, but he has not strayed from it.

During a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, Trump thanked West for always being real about him and telling the truth when others didn’t.

“Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH.”

He went on to talk about how the African-American unemployment rating is at its lowest ever and that West’s support has helped make that possible.

“One new and great FACT – African American unemployment is the lowest ever recorded in the history of our Country. So honored by this. Thank you Kanye for your support. It is making a big difference!”

In a recent interview, West talked about why he wanted to back Trump and how he wanted the freedom to support someone other than a Democrat.

“Just as a musician, African-American guy out in Hollywood – all these different things, everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me and then told me every time I said I liked Trump that I couldn’t say it out loud or my career would be over, I’d get kicked out (of) the black community, because blacks, we’re supposed to have a monolithic thought – we can only be Democrats.”

He said George W. Bush didn't care about black people…does Kanye think Donald Trump does?https://t.co/RAg6TTqhJb — Joe Madison (@MadisonSiriusXM) August 10, 2018

West has received a lot of criticism since his support for Trump went viral. Fans and fellow celebrities have tried to tell him that he is wrong for his beliefs. That is something that has frustrated West, but he has not allowed that frustration to change his mind about who he supports and believes in.

Not too long ago, West talked about making a potential run at the presidency. Those rumors have died down a bit, but there are still many that believe he will give a campaign serious consideration. Waiting until after Trump runs for re-election might be West’s best option, which would mean that he would target the 2024 election to be a candidate in.

It will be interesting to see how vocal West is about his support for Trump during the 2020 election. Finding celebrities who support Trump and have some kind of swing isn’t easy, but West certainly is one of the biggest names in that category.