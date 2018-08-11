After None Of The 30 Guests Show Up To Boy’s Birthday, Chuck E. Cheese Employee Throws Her Own Party For Him

The boy's mother said 4-year-old Evan had the time of his life thanks to the big-hearted employee.

After 4-year-old Evan waited, and waited, and waited some more for guests to show up to his birthday party, and employee at Chuck E. Cheese knew she needed to do something to help.

The boy’s mother had invited 30 people to celebrate Evan’s fourth birthday, but none of them showed up to the pizzeria and video arcade. As Inside Edition reported, mom Angela Kazanis kept a brave face but inside felt terrible for her young son as he watched in hopes that someone would show up.

“He was looking at the door,” she said. “You could see the disappointment on his face.”

Chuck E. Cheese employee Taylor Inzinna took it just as hard. She told the television news program that she had to escape to the bathroom to keep from crying for the young boy’s disappointment.

Later, Taylor came up with an idea. She posted on Facebook asking if anyone would be willing to give the boy a present, and within a few days had more than a dozen gifts from family and friends. Inzinna then called the boy’s mother back and asked if they didn’t mind coming in one more time.

When they arrived, Taylor presented the family with the birthday gifts she had gotten and watched as Evan opened them with glee.

This is not the first time that an impromptu birthday makeup has gotten national attention. Earlier this year, an 8-year-old named Aaron had a Stranger Things party complete with decorations to match the show and food modeled after the 80s sci-fi drama. The only problem was that none of his friends showed up.

As the Metro reported, Aaron’s sister took to social media to lament that no one bothered to come after all the work the family had put into the party. Her post got a huge response from Stranger Things fans and even a shout out from the show’s star, Millie Bobby Brown.

“What!!!! Oh Well You can let them all know that everyone on behalf on Stranger things would’ve come! I think your awesome and next year I would like an invite… Please?” she wrote on Twitter.

Even though the original birthday party ended up being a dud for 4-year-old Evan, the Chuck E. Cheese employee ended up making it a fourth birthday he would remember for the rest of his life.

“He is never going to forget it,” Kazanis said. “He remembers everything and everyone.”