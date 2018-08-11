‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday, August 10: Summer Makes A Daring Bet!

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, August 10 brings plenty of conflict as Summer makes a daring bet with Kyle, Ashley begs Jack for help, Jack shocks Phyllis, and Cane creates a desperate plan.

Summer (Hunter King) wanted to figure out who her mother slept with. She felt confident it was Jack (Peter Bergman), but Jack let her know in no uncertain terms that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) was not at all interested in him. Jack gave his former stepdaughter some excellent advice too — stay out of other people’s loves lives. Of course, there’s no way Summer will follow it.

Because her setup failed, Kyle (Michael Mealor) taunted her that there’s no way she’d ever manage to get Billy (Jason Tompson) into bed. Because of his mocking, Summer made a daring bet with her ex. Summer said if she got Billy into bed by the end of the summer she’d get Kyle’s sportscar. However, if Summer failed at her venture, the Kyle would get her.

Jack stopped by Jabot to apologize to Phyllis for attempting to kiss her. He told her Summer passed hints along that Phyllis would be interested, and then Phyllis admitted that Summer had also put out some suggestions about Jack still caring. The realized she tried to set them up. The realization angered Phyllis since Summer knows she’s with Billy, but Jack told her it wasn’t such a terrible idea. Phyllis said, “I thought you hated me.” However, Jack admitted that his feelings had never died. Phyllis firmly told Jack she and Billy are solid, and Jack warned that Billy better do right by her, leaving Phyllis rather shocked.

Next week on #YR, a new face has surfaced to heat things up in Genoa City. You won’t want to miss it! ???? pic.twitter.com/ogfiIv46da — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 10, 2018

Meanwhile, Cane (Daniel Goddard) did all he could to try to stop Devon (Bryton James) from asking for the maximum sentence for Lily (Christel Khalil). Unfortunately, Cane was dead set on getting vengeance for Hilary and his baby’s deaths. When Devon admitted he wanted to see Lily behind bars while her children grew up, Cane lost it and took a swing at his brother-in-law. Thankfully, Nate (Brooks Darnell) was there to stop Cane from doing something he’d seriously regret.

As for Lily, she tried to reassure a worried Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) that Michael (Christian LeBlanc) was creating a good defense for her and that she wouldn’t end up serving 20 years of prison time.

Cane absolutely wouldn’t let that happen, so he took matters into his own hands and arranged for plane tickets to Australia. He planned to take Lily and their kids on the run to escape the situation.

Check out The Young and the Restless spoilers from Inquisitr to find out what happens on Monday’s episode.