Kylie Jenner Shares Video Of Romantic Birthday Surprise From Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner woke up to a garden of rose courtesy of her baby’s father, Travis Scott. At least that’s according to a video she recently posted on Instagram. Jenner celebrated her birthday on August 10 and it looks like this was a present for her special day.

“Woke up to a little fairytale. Thank you, baby, @travisscott” Jenner wrote in the caption of the video.

Some of her fans seemed just as touched by the gesture as Kylie was. “Omg I’d cry for weeks,” one of Kylie’s Instagram followers wrote. “Literal goals,” another wrote.

Some fans also tagged their significant others with expectations of the same type of treatment on their birthdays.

“Now that you tagged me in this I expect you to do something like this ahahha,” one commenter demanded.

However, most of Jenner’s followers’ boyfriends/girlfriends probably don’t share the same income bracket as Travis Scott. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper and music producer is worth $12 million. So he can afford to spare any expense to create a romantic fairytale for the mother of his child.

According to Yahoo Finance last year Scott also spent a hefty sum to celebrate Jenner’s birthday. He reportedly bought her a $60,000 28-carat diamond necklace with a butterfly pendant which could be a reference to his song of called “The Butterfly Effect.” As Yahoo Finance notes, fans have speculated that the song might be about Kylie. He also booked a private orchestra to serenade her.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have one child together named Stormy. The day before her birthday Kylie posted an adorable photo of them together.

Based on the Instagram pictures she’s posted in the last 24 hours Kylie Jenner rocked a blonde ponytail to celebrate and wore a sparkly pink knee-length catsuit at one point. She also posted photos wearing a pink satin dress while she’s out with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, so it looks like there was an outfit change or multiple celebrations.

The Instagram photos also reveal that Kourtney Kardashian was at the sisterly celebration. Footage from the premiere of the fifteenth season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians showed that Kourtney and Kim had a huge fight over the scheduling of their annual Christmas card photo shoot. Kim took issue with the fact that Kourtney was less than enthusiastic about attending and said that her sister was the least interesting to look at. A promo video clip also revealed that Kourtney did not attend Kim’s baby shower last year.

But it looks like time has healed some wounds or perhaps their love for their youngest sister trumps any disagreement they may have had.