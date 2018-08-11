Rita Ora Reveals Lots Of Leg, Underwear In High-Slit Colorful Dress At Charity Performance

Rita Ora performed tonight for charity at a UNICEF summer gala in Italy. The gala event raised funds for children in need across the world.

The “How We Do” singer shared a series of images shot by Andrew Timms from her special evening, and in some of them, she wore a beautiful satin gown with hot pink, orange, and purple panels. Ora suffered a near wardrobe malfunction while posing for pictures at the star-studded event. The slits in the flowing dress were nearly up to her waist, and when she moved, they revealed a bit of her underwear as well as a possible new tattoo right along her hip.

She captioned the photo, “Tonight was so inspiring being able to perform for a charity that i will continue to work so closely with on helping children in need. It’s so important to use your platform for good and motivate others to do the same! Thank you @unicef for having me as one of your ambassadors alongside some incredible individuals. Lots of love Forever, yours truly, R shot by: @timmsy.”

Earlier, the Girls singer shared another clip of herself looking angelic in a stunning low cut white bodysuit with floor length sparkly fringe over it. Ora wrote, “@unicef thank you for having me perform tonight to celebrate and support such an important cause. Working with Unicef for all these years has been so inspiring!”

Earlier in the day, the 27-year-old entertainer shared pictures and videos to her Instagram story of herself enjoying time with her boyfriend Andrew Watt on a yacht. She wore a stunning colorful one-piece swimsuit which she paired with colorful polarized sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a cool chunky statement necklace. She topped the look with a cut black baseball cap.

Ora admitted she got scared for a bit at one point when her friends jumped off the yacht into the beautiful blue sea below. Eventually, she faced her fear, held her nose, and took the plunge successfully.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Ora and Watt joined Italian businessman Tommaso Chiabra on the yacht, which was in Sardinia. Also joining the group on the outing were model Jordan Barrett, Vas J Morgan, and actress Michelle Rodriguez.

It looks like the group of pals had a great time together enjoying the luxury boat before Ora performed for an excellent cause later in the evening at the UNICEF charity gala.