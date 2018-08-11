Bella Hadid Shows Off Her Assets In A Low-Cut Babe Top A Day After She Went To Kylie’s Party With The Weeknd

Bella Hadid shared a stunning photo of herself wearing a revealing front-tie crop top, and fans love it.

Bella Hadid shared a sexy selfie of herself on Instagram wearing a revealing crop-top. At first glance, it might look like a low-cut white shirt, but it’s actually a front-tie crop top with sleeves. She paired the look with a chunky silver necklace and silver hoop earrings. The photo shows off her assets, which she accentuated by hugging herself with her left arm.

On Thursday, Bella went to Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party with The Weeknd, which has led fans to believe that the two are finally back together again, according to Us Weekly. The party was at Deliah restaurant in Hollywood, and sources say that they “are great and happy together now.”

The two were seen walking into the party together, and they pretty much hung out around each other throughout the party, according to Glamour. Bella wore a low-cut and revealing black vest, while The Weeknd matched her with a black shirt. Bella’s shirt was super low cut and revealing, with just one small snap under her bust. However, her older sister Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik were not present at the party, detailed Elle.

Bella and The Weeknd were together for two years but broke up in November 2016. The break-up was only temporary, as they were seen together in April at the Coachella Music Festival. In May, the couple was reportedly “making out” during the Cannes Film Festival.

But that doesn’t mean that The Weeknd was sad and lonely. He dated Selena Gomez while he was broken up with Bella, but they broke up in October 2017. Even that relationship left The Weeknd with lots to sing about, as he reportedly alluded to Selena in the song “Call Out My Name” according to Elle. Plus, Selena just recently had to deal with her on-again-off-again ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber getting engaged to Hailey Baldwin.

At least for now, it looks like Bella and The Weeknd are back together and happy about it. At Kylie’s party, people saw them being very affectionate with each other. One source said that “It seems that Bella was a little more handsy and pursuing the kisses and the hugs more often but when it happened and it happened often, The Weeknd was never pulling away from her advances.”

And after all of the drama, it looks like even Bella and Selena are back on good terms, detailed the Hollywood Reporter.