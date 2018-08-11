'The Daily Mail' says that Markle got off to a bad start with the royal family

It’s hard to put one’s finger on when things all went wrong for Thomas Markle with Prince Harry and the royal family, but staging a photo shoot with paparazzi for money was likely the beginning of the end. Markle has had no contact with his daughter Meghan and her new husband since her wedding in May.

The Daily Mail said that Prince Harry spoke to Thomas Markle directly about the potential fallout of working with the paps, and Markle promised her he hadn’t and wouldn’t, yet he immediately struck a six-figure deal to stage a photo shoot before the royal wedding.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards explains that rumors were already making the rounds that Markle was putting out feelers.

“Harry spoke to the father direct and said have you been cooperating with the paparazzi. He said no. We knew the father was colluding with the paparazzi. Everyone in the business knows that. When he was in the library, looking at the TV screen and they happen to be there. You don’t get measured up for a suit in a shop window.”

The combination of lying to Prince Harry and doing a deal with the paparazzi embarrassed the prince and the royal family.

“He told him he had not colluded..I think he (Harry) was embarrassed.”

And now we know…The reason for his obsession with Harry. His need to devalue TRF. The reason for his FAKE heart attack. The narcissistic injury behind his need to devalue Meghan and Doria. He has to debase them because he was https://t.co/eC86ClO9ha — ????Windsor???? (@Nouveau_Camelot) August 10, 2018

The paparazzo in question is named Jeff Rayner, and he reportedly “staged” the photo shoot with the input of Thomas and Samantha Markle. Markle reportedly made just over $200k on the deal. As information surfaced that this was indeed what happened, Kensington Palace released a statement, worried that the bride’s father would find a way to pull out of the wedding.

“This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.”

But after making a serious mistake, Thomas Markle made things worse by calling on the British tabloid press every time he had a complaint with the way he has been treated since his daughter became engaged to Prince Harry. Markle was particularly disappointed when Queen Elizabeth made arrangements to meet with Donald Trump before inviting the Markles to Kensington Palace.

“If the Queen is willing to meet our arrogant, ignorant, and insensitive president she has no excuse not to meet me, I’m nowhere near as bad.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning a trip to the United States, but friends of the Duchess say that she has no plans at this point to see her father.