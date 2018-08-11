WWE News: John Cena’s And Undertaker’s Opponents Confirmed For Australia’s ‘Super Show-Down’

Many people speculated that Cena and Undertaker would face each other in Australia at the 'Super Show-Down,' and though that’s not the case, their respective matches are sure to entertain.

Over the last several weeks, many fans and industry insiders have been speculating on the in-ring return of two WWE superstars, John Cena and The Undertaker. The Undertaker faced John Cena in a swift squash match at WrestleMania 34, and many people assumed that they would be making their WWE in-ring return squaring off with one another one more time. As Ringside News documented, on Friday, WWE Australia tweeted the matches for The Undertaker and John Cena, but they will not be facing each other.

On Saturday, October 6, WWE Super Show-Down will take place at the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia. Ticketek advertises that a slew of WWE superstars will be at the event, including John Cena, Triple H, The Undertaker, Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, Alexa Bliss, Big Show, Randy Orton, Nia Jax, and Charlotte Flair, among many others. The site describes the happening as one of the biggest sports and entertainment events of the decade, and Super Show-Down will air on the WWE Network.

Many reporters and fans have speculated that The Undertaker will face John Cena at WWE Super Show-Down, but that’s not the case. WWE Australia’s tweet confirmed that Cena will face Kevin Owens and The Undertaker will take on his former WrestleMania rival, Triple H. John Cena recently tweeted that he was ready for WWE Shanghai on September 1, where he teased a sixth move being added to his arsenal, and it looks like he will be in Australia the following month.

The 6th move of doom.

Ready for #WWEShanghai.

Sept 1st. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 3, 2018

Recently, The Undertaker posted a photo on Instagram of his match with Cena from WrestleMania. Many fans and pundits took this as a hint for an upcoming rematch between the two WWE superstars. While that may or may not be a hint for the would-be contest, that rematch won’t be occurring at Super Show-Down. However, SummerSlam is just over a week away, and rumors are circling that the two will eventually be added to the card, but only time will tell.

A post shared by Undertaker (@undertaker) on Aug 8, 2018 at 11:27am PDT

“The Dead Man” and “The Game” bout in Australia is being touted as the last time we will see the two wrestlers square off against one another, but the WWE has stated that before, so who knows. Either way, each time these two have met in the ring they have put on a great show, and history will likely repeat itself on October 6.

John Cena facing Kevin Owens should be another great one as well. When Owens first debuted on the WWE main roster in 2015, his first opponent was John Cena. “The Champ” put Owens over on more than one occasion, helping launch Kevin’s career on the main roster. These two have great in-ring chemistry with one another, and the WWE universe is in for a treat at the Super Show-Down.